Madcap Australia keeper Andrew Redmayne threw Peru stopper’s cheat water bottle away during penalty shootout

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AUSTRALIA'S dancing keeper hero Andrew Redmayne appeared to throw the Peru stopper's water bottle cheat sheet away during their World Cup shoot-out.

The Sydney FC ace only came on in the 119th minute in Monday's World Cup play-off but managed to play a massive role in sending the Socceroos to Qatar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bADt_0gAbD7Qz00
Andrew Redmayne appeared to throw away Peru goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's water bottle Credit: Paramount +
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdxtH_0gAbD7Qz00
Australia shot-stopper Redmayne replaced Mat Ryan in the 119th minute in the World Cup play-off clash Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIh9F_0gAbD7Qz00
Sydney FC ace Redmayne saved the crucial penalty in the shootout to send the Socceroos to Qatar Credit: Getty

Redmayne, who was appearing for just the third time on the international stage, danced across his line in an effort to put off the opposition after the all-or-nothing tie went to penalties.

And his theatrics worked twice in the 5-4 win, as Luis Advincula smacked his strike against the post, before Redmayne denied Alex Valera in the crucial deciding penalty.

But the ex-Arsenal trialist wasn't just saving penalties.

He also sabotaged the efforts of his rival goalkeeper Pedro Gallese.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPPaY_0gAbD7Qz00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxJy3_0gAbD7Qz00

The Peru stopper had a 'cheat sheet' attached to his water bottle telling him which way each Australia player tended to kick their penalties.

But before Craig Goodwin levelled up the scores at 2-2 in the shootout, Redmayne could be seen lobbing Gallese's water bottle over the advertising board.

Gallese - who had saved the first penalty in the shootout after keeping out Martin Boyle's shot - failed to stop another spot-kick after Redmayne's intervention.

Gallese is not the first goalkeeper to use the bottle tactic, as Jordan Pickford utilised the same trick great effect in England's World Cup 2018 last-16 penalty shootout victory over Colombia.

The Everton ace was at it again in the Nations League clash against Croatia, as well as the friendly against USA the same year.

And he even repeated his bottle trick for the Euro 2020 final against Italy where he stopped two spot-kicks in the eventual shootout defeat.

Nottingham Forest star Brice Samba also used the same method during the Championship play-off semi-final shootout victory over Sheffield United last month.

Fans were loving Redmayne's antics on social media, as one tweeted: "Absolute elite s***housery from the Wiggle."

Another commented: "This has to go down as a top 10 Australian sporting moment."

A third added: "Holy crap this is amazing."

This fan then remarked: "This is folk legend stuff from Redders."

Meanwhile one simply stated: "Absolute legend."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmBoj_0gAbD7Qz00
Redmayne was making just his third international appearance for Chelsea Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjPor_0gAbD7Qz00
Redmayne was dancing along his line in an attempt to put off Peru's penalty takers Credit: Getty

