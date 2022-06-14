Liverpool's soon-to-be record signing Darwin Nunez arrives at their training ground ahead of completing £85m Anfield switch... with Man United having pulled out on signing him to avoid bidding war with bitter rivals

Darwin Nunez's £85million move to Liverpool took a step closer as he was spotted being driven into their training ground on Tuesday morning.

Nunez is on the cusp of becoming the Reds' club record signing in a deal that will rise to £85million for the Benfica striker.

Eagle-eyed cameras caught Nunez being driven into Liverpool's AXA Training Centre shortly before 10am, with the Reds expected to unveil their new signing later on Tuesday.

Liverpool have smashed their transfer record after sealing the £85m signing of striker Nunez

Twenty-two-year-old Uruguay international Nunez is joining the Reds in a deal which includes a £64m fee up front with add-ons taking the deal to £85m.

The overall package therefore surpasses the £75m figure Liverpool paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk ahead of the 2018 January transfer window.

Sportsmail reported that Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward had been in Lisbon over the weekend to help close the deal.

Nunez represents another quality addition to an attacking line already filled with talent, having scored 34 goals in 41 matches across all competitions for the Portuguese giants last season.

More to follow.