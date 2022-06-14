ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool's soon-to-be record signing Darwin Nunez arrives at their training ground ahead of completing £85m Anfield switch... with Man United having pulled out on signing him to avoid bidding war with bitter rivals

By Nathan Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Darwin Nunez's £85million move to Liverpool took a step closer as he was spotted being driven into their training ground on Tuesday morning.

Nunez is on the cusp of becoming the Reds' club record signing in a deal that will rise to £85million for the Benfica striker.

Eagle-eyed cameras caught Nunez being driven into Liverpool's AXA Training Centre shortly before 10am, with the Reds expected to unveil their new signing later on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xkqcm_0gAb74OF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TUbD_0gAb74OF00
Liverpool have smashed their transfer record after sealing the £85m signing of striker Nunez

Twenty-two-year-old Uruguay international Nunez is joining the Reds in a deal which includes a £64m fee up front with add-ons taking the deal to £85m.

The overall package therefore surpasses the £75m figure Liverpool paid to Southampton for Virgil van Dijk ahead of the 2018 January transfer window.

Sportsmail reported that Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward had been in Lisbon over the weekend to help close the deal.

Nunez represents another quality addition to an attacking line already filled with talent, having scored 34 goals in 41 matches across all competitions for the Portuguese giants last season.

More to follow.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The Netherlands are nobody's fools, but England showed with emphatic win they will continue to push the boundaries of one-day cricket.. and genius Jos Buttler looked almost IMPOSSIBLE to bowl to

It is too easy to say that what we saw on Friday was only against the Netherlands. Well, the Netherlands have won a couple of Twenty20 matches against England in recent times and beat us when I went over there all those years ago. They are nobody’s fools. What...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea ponder swap deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in potential move that could see record-signing Blues striker Romelu Lukaku return to former club in Italy

Chelsea have enquired about Inter Milan defender Martin Skriniar in a swap deal that could involve striker Romelu Lukaku returning to his former club in Italy. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring a new central defender this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with Skriniar now viewed as a potential option for the London club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Arsenal return with a fresh bid to sign Ajax star Lisandro Martinez as Mikel Arteta tables an improved offer of £30million after their initial £25m bid for the versatile Argentina defender was turned down by the Dutch giants

Arsenal are pressing to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a £30million deal. Initial talks have already taken place with Arsenal willing to offer around £25m for the Argentina international, however, Ajax have dismissed that figure and want more with the knowledge they have other clubs willing to bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is a target for Turkish side Trabzonspor after the 27-year-old Egyptian impressed on loan at Super Lig rivals Istanbul Basaksehir last season

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract and Villa are looking to cash in this summer. The Egyptian spent the second half of last season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir and registered six goals and four assists in 13 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher labels Sadio Mane 'a true Liverpool LEGEND' and his 'favourite player of the current era' - after £35m sale to Bayern Munich is confirmed as Senegalese's six-year stay comes to an end

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given Sadio Mane an emotional farewell on Twitter, calling the 30-year-old attacker a 'legend' at the Merseyside club. Reported by Sportsmail earlier today, Mane has completed his £35m switch from Jurgen's Klopp side to the Bundesliga champions after his hugely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Black footballer, 22, who claimed he was racially abused by his own fans at Airdrie FC tells employment tribunal a club director 'tried to manipulate him into saying incident did not happen'

A footballer felt his club was trying to manipulate him into saying he did not suffer racist abuse from one of its fans, an employment tribunal has heard. Rico Quitongo has taken his former club Airdrieonians FC and one of its directors, Paul Hetherington, to the tribunal over allegations of racial discrimination.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

ROYAL ASCOT DAY FIVE TIPS: Force to be reckoned with despite low draw in sprint... while Hurricane Lane can return strongly from lay-off

Sportsmail's expert tipster Sam Turner delivers his verdict ahead of day five at Royal Ascot. 2.30: Alfred Munnings was made favourite for this soon after winning on debut but that victory was achieved in a modest time. In contrast, FINN’S CHARM won well at Musselburgh in a highly respectable time and offers better value. Faisal Road took the eye at Yarmouth.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Manchester City's Ko Itakura is closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach for around £5million with Enzo Maresca in line to replace City coach Juanma Lillo who takes over at Al-Sadd

Manchester City's Japanese defender Ko Itakura is closing in on a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. The Japan international is expected to agree a four-year deal once a fee is agreed between the two sides, believed to be around £5million plus the promise of additional bonus fees. Itakura...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Reds#Axa Training Centre#Portuguese
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Arsenal may have found a new Vieira, but £35m Fabio is no Patrick and has a lot left to prove if he is to live up to his early promise

It is often said that Arsenal have never replaced Vieira in their midfield — well now they have. But if Arsenal are expecting new £35million midfielder Fabio to play anything like their former midfield general Patrick, they have another thing coming. Left-footed, slight of frame, bearded and Portuguese,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson insists beloved Arsenal should enter transfer race for James Ward-Prowse as he compares midfielder with Trent Alexander-Arnold - and labels Southampton captain 'one of the BEST passers in England'

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has sent a message to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, calling on his previous club to make a move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window. Ward-Prowse is set to leave the south coast amid rumoured interest from West Ham, Newcastle, and Manchester United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is Leeds boss Jesse Marsch's third signing of the summer after the Premier League side agree a £10.4m deal with Bayern Munich

Leeds United have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca on a four-year deal for an initial £10.4million. The 25-year-old former Spain Under 21 international flew to England on Thursday night ahead of his medical at Thorp Arch on Friday. He will become Leeds’ third signing of the summer following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg pair Brenden Aaronson for £21m and Rasmus Kristensen for £14m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Harry Kewell says he is 'honoured' to take coaching position at Celtic after boss Ange Postecoglou hands fellow Australian another chance following Barnet sacking less than 12 months ago

Harry Kewell last night spoke of the ‘honour’ he felt in being picked by Ange Postecoglou to become a key member of Celtic’s backroom staff. The Australian football icon will arrive as a first-team coach, with Stephen McManus moving to take charge of the Parkhead club’s B team.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Sharron Davies hopeful of receiving retrospective Olympic gold medal as she calls on world swimming's governing body to take action after she lost out to East German drug cheat Petra Schneider at 1980 Games

Olympic medalist Sharron Davies has called on world swimming’s governing body to hand over the retrospective gold she lost to an East German drug cheat in 1980. Davies was forced to settle for silver when Petra Schneider won the 400metre individual medley in Moscow four decades ago. Last year,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Liverpool break up their iconic six-trophy-winning front three by agreeing to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in a £35m deal

Liverpool have agreed to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for £35.1million. Having already rejected two offers because of unrealistic bonuses, Liverpool will receive £27.4m with an additional £5.1m based on appearances and £2.6m on individual and team achievements. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who led...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign 'experienced' Leeds star Raphinha before rivals Tottenham as the Brazilian forward has shown himself to be 'up for a fight'

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged his old club to beat their north-London rivals in the race for Leeds forward Raphinha. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to leave Leeds this summer, and looks likely to be staying in England due to financial struggles at his ideal club Barcelona. Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Derby County's never-ending nightmare is taking its toll on the club's loyal employees as figures from the great community institution bemoan lack of action from important parties

As his bid to buy Derby County was falling apart last week, Chris Kirchner was playing golf with Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia. It was the perfect snapshot of the surreal, farcical and desperate times this club has experienced for more than a year. Six days earlier, Kirchner — an...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler says England will 'keep trying to score 500' in ODI cricket after he pummeled 162 out of world-record 498 against an 'intimidated' Holland side

Jos Buttler said England would keep trying to reach 500 after missing out by a whisker in a record-breaking performance in the first one-day international against the Netherlands. After battering 14 sixes in a punishing 70-ball 162 not out as England made a world-record 498 for four, Buttler said: 'We...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton claims he has shrunk an inch after his agonising back pain in Baku... as he adds that he has also regularly needed to take painkillers for headaches due to the porpoising in his struggling Mercedes this season

Lewis Hamilton claimed he has shrunk an inch after his bone-rattling race in Baku a week ago. The seven-time world champion struggled to climb out of his Mercedes after that bruising ride, using his ‘halo’ device as a crutch during the slow exit manoeuvre. Speaking ahead of the...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

416K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy