Premier League

Practicing for Man City! Club's new £51 million signing Erling Haaland joins a football match with the Norwegian Royal Family outside Skaugum Palace

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He's warming up for his debut with Manchester City, and footballer Erling Haaland has got some practice in during a friendly match organised by the Norwegian royal family at their official residence in Skaugum.

His appearance came amid news that the 21-year-old striker has been signed to Manchester City for a massive £51 million and will join the UK club from Borussia Dortmund on July 1 on a five-year contract.

Crown Prince Haakon, 48, and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 48, as well as their two children Sverre Magnus, 16, and Ingrid Alexandra, 18, played alongside Leeds-born Haaland, who grew up in Norway, making up Team Skaugum.

They took on Vivil IL, a team which helps provide sporting opportunities for people with disabilities in Oslo and other areas.

Team Skaugum was beaten by Vivil IL, which took the game by a single goal, with the final score 10-9. Crown Princess Mette-Marit scored a goal for her team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FEhVT_0gAb5iUM00
Norway's Crown Prince Haakon (pictured, right) is seen chatting with his Team Skaugum teammate Erling Braut Haaland (pictured, left) during the charity match in Skaugum
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tOBE_0gAb5iUM00
The striker (left) who recently announced he has been signed to Manchester City for £51 million, is seen here with Princess Ingrid Alexandra after the game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I8PJY_0gAb5iUM00
Norway's Prince Sverre Magnus (pictured, right) also took part in the game, which was organised by the Crown Prince Family and the Norwegian Football Association

The match marked the first time the annual the Vennskapskampen at Skaugum Estate was held since 2019 after being cancelled due to the pandemic.

Normally held annually, it is a collaboration between the Crown Prince Family and the Norwegian Football Association.

Haaland, one of the world's most sought-after players, will officially join City from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year contract on July 1.

City said on May 10 that they had reached an agreement in principle with Dortmund to sign the 21-year-old and the club announced on Monday that the deal is complete.

'This is a proud day for me and my family,' said Haaland. 'I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can't help but admire their style of play, it's exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGaYU_0gAb5iUM00
Crown Prince Haakon (left) is Norway's current monarch. He will be succeeded by his daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra

Haaland is one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football and has netted 86 times in 89 appearances for Dortmund during two-and-a-half years there.

City had been waiting for Haaland to finish international duty with Norway and the official opening of the transfer window before unveiling their marquee signing.

The Premier League champions believe they have landed a bargain after beating Real Madrid to the signature of Haaland. He had also been linked with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in recent months.

'We have been monitoring Erling for several years now, so we are delighted to bring him here to Manchester City,' said City's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

The event came just days ahead of another significant date in the Norwegian royal diary: Ingrid Alexandra is set to host her 18th birthday gala on June 17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZziNH_0gAb5iUM00
During the match, Crown Princess Mette-Marit (pictured, right) was seen celebrating after scoring a goal for Team Skaugum

Although she turned 18 in January, the event, which was due to coincide with her actual birthday, was postponed due to the pandemic.

The Summer bash will be attended by a host of glamourous European royals including Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, with their daughter Princess Amalia, who is also 18.

Ingrid Alexandra's Spanish godfather Felipe VI, and his stylish wife Queen Letizia are also due to take part in the festivities.

Additionally, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, who are also Ingrid Alexandra's godparents, will also attend with their spouses.

Ingrid Alexandra, who is the daughter of Crown Prince Haakon of Norway and his wife Mette-Marit, will become Norway's first female monarch in 600 years when she ascends the throne after her father, 48.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n56RO_0gAb5iUM00
The 48-year-old Crown Princess Mette-Marit (pictured, far right) was seen sitting with (L-R) her son Sverre Magnus, 16, striker Erling Haarland, 21, and her daughter Ingrid Alexandra, 18

While her parents wanted their eldest daughter to enjoy as normal a life as possible when growing up, Ingrid Alexandra has been launched into the spotlight earlier this year when she reached her milestone birthday.

To mark the date, she joined her grandfather, reigning King Harald V, for a cabinet meeting at the Royal Palace.

The family also celebrated her birthday by releasing a series of official portraits.

In the next few years, Ingrid Alexandra will increase her public profile and take on more responsibilities on behalf of the royal family but will continue to focus on her education, the palace said in a statement.

Crown Prince Haakon secured her place in the line of succession by changing the law to allow first-born daughters to ascend the throne over their younger male siblings. Her birthday means that, if required, she can now act as Regent of Norway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TztuI_0gAb5iUM00
Norway marked Ingrid Alexandra's milestone birthday with new official portraits in January, but her party was postponed due to the pandemic 

Haakon, 48, ascended the throne ahead of his older sister Princess Märtha Louise, 50, who now lives in the US with her boyfriend, the spiritual leader Shaman Durek.

Their father King Harald, 84, ascended the throne in 1991.

Ingrid has a younger brother, Prince Sverre Magnus, 16, and an older half-brother on her mother's side, Marius Borg Høiby.

The previous Norwegian queen was Queen Margaret, who reigned over Norway, Denmark and Sweden from the late 1380s until her death in 1412.

Born in 2004 in Oslo, Princess Ingrid Alexandra attended the same local primary school as her half-brother, Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship.

Her parents chose the school because they wanted her to have as ordinary a childhood as possible.

tatler.com

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden is a vision in glorious green at Amsterdam gala

While the UK royals have been putting on the ritz for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities, their European counterparts have been enjoying some high-profile events of their own. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, for example, undertook a special visit to the Netherlands this week, which included a glamorous appearance at a gala dinner in Amsterdam.
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Txiki Begiristain
Person
King Willem Alexander
Hello Magazine

Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The Duke of York is making a return to the royal circuit as he is set to privately attend the Garter Day service on Monday in his role as a Garter Knight, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Prince Andrew, who stepped away from public life in 2019, will attend the investiture...
BBC

In pictures: Harry and Meghan join royals for National Service of Thanksgiving

The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
tatler.com

Princess Ingrid Alexandra joins glamorous procession of European royals for first 18th birthday bash

A plethora of glamorous royals flocked to Deichman Bjørvika library in Oslo yesterday, for a grand dinner to mark the first of Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday celebrations. The second in line to the Norwegian throne reached the milestone occasion in January this year, but has postponed any formal festivities until now. Tomorrow, for the hottest event of the European social calendar, the princess will party alongside high-society guests at a gala at the palace, where her royal relatives are expected to rub shoulders with chic socialites and European It girls.
tatler.com

The invitation of the season: Norway’s beautiful heir to the throne to celebrate 18th with official gala

You can almost imagine Lady Whistledown announcing it. The date for your diaries, dear reader, is 17 June, for that is when Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway - second in line to the throne - will fête her 18th birthday. The hottest ticket of the social season on the continent, Europe's royal households, socialites and It girls will be clamouring for an invitation, with the King and Queen of the Netherlands reportedly being the first to send in their RSVP.
Daily Mail

Let the celebrations begin! Newly-engaged Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek lead the glamorous royals arriving for the first bash marking Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and her fiancé Shaman Durek put on a glamorous display as they joined royals attending a government party to mark Princess Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday this evening. Looking effortlessly elegant, Märtha Louise, 50, who is fourth in line to the Norwegian throne, commanded...
The Independent

Flamboyant racegoers show off creative hats as sun shines on Royal Ascot

Colourful, creative and wacky hat designs were on display at Royal Ascot, where flamboyant racegoers were out in force.Hats of all shapes and sizes were worn by female punters as the occasion gave them the excuse to show off.The Princess Royal and her family took part in the traditional carriage procession ahead of the first race but the Queen is not expected to join them in the royal box.Anne was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and daughter Zara Tindall with her partner Mike Tindall.Among the famous faces was TV judge Rob Rinder, who joked he was...
Daily Mail

Family goes from living in a refugee camp to winning a $3million home and $1million in cash after escaping troubled Africa to start a new life in Australia: 'It was war after war.. we wanted a better life '

A family who fled their war-torn African country for Australia have won a $3million beachside home plus $1million in cash. Aristide Nininahazwe, his partner Esther Mboneye and their three-year-old daughter Tiffany broke down in tears as they were handed the keys to the property at Beck Street at Henley Beach, Adelaide.
Daily Mail

Watch out Vlad! Royal Navy's newest £1.6billion submarine HMS Audacious equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, Spearfish torpedoes and 18,000 sausages hits the Med on first Nato mission

The Royal Navy's newest £1.6billion submarine HMS Audacious, equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, Spearfish torpedoes and 18,000 sausages, has travelled to the Mediterranean for its first Nato mission. Audacious, among the most advanced and powerful nuclear attack submarine ever operated by the Royal Navy, is the fourth of seven...
