No Room is Complete Without…

A touch of black to sharpen the edge, greenery to bring in God’s color and a special piece that means something to you. Whether it be a sentimental family piece, a unique find while perusing an antique store, a gift or just old books, something old is essential to make a...
Experience a unique look at beautiful Mobile Bay and the scenic Eastern Shore on this relaxing voyage past the charming towns of Spanish Fort, Daphne, Montrose, and Fairhope and down to the historic Middle Bay Lighthouse. Catch a glimpse of Point Clear, Gaillard Island, and amazing local wildlife, including alligators and dolphins!
Chef Nino from Rouses Markets is making mealtime easy...featuring Rouses’ line of specialty meats. Watch the video to check out all the fantastic products you can pick up at your local Rouses. ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:. LOCATIONS:. 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391. 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway,...
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - If you are artistic and looking for something new and fun to do, Muffinjaw Designs is offering a class on glassblowing. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Freddie Blache to learn more about it. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
A Taylored Experience launches the first-ever vegan soul food eatery in Mobile with a wide range of delicious and 100% Vegan dishes. Mobile, Alabama – June 15, 2022 – After huge success as a Vegan catering and private chef service in Atlanta, GA, A Taylored Experience is pleased to announce the launch of a titular restaurant in Mobile, Alabama. The restaurant was launched in the city as a cloud kitchen in March 2022 with plans on expanding to a full-grown Vegan eatery by 2023.
The Lady in the Bay, celebrating her 10th “birthday” this year, has yet to return to her place of honor at Barber Marina in Elberta, Ala. The quirky fiberglass sculpture showing a giant woman’s head and knees emerging from the water was commissioned by George Barber in 2012 from artist Mark Cline. She began life as the “Lady in the Lake” in Leeds but was moved to Barber’s Elberta property a few years later.
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's been a fixture in downtown Mobile for more than 30 years, serving the addicted, incarcerated and homeless among us. But now, the organization, called "Wings of Life" is about to take flight and relocate in West Mobile. For a quarter of a century, "Wings...
Mobile police have charged a man with criminal mischief for defacing a landmark cannon painted in rainbow colors for LGBTQ Pride Month. At least one supporter of the pride paint sees him as a pawn used by someone else. According to information released by the Mobile Police Department, officers responded...
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services needs your help. Staff members say they are seeing an increase in kittens coming through the shelter in Milton, 4451 Pine Forest Road, and need fosters who can help take care of kittens until they’re old enough to adopt. “On a daily basis, we’re getting in […]
'Tis the season for summer beach vacations, which means that a lot of families will be traveling through the famous Mobile Tunnel. Its official name is the George Wallace Tunnel and it features a pair of road tunnels that carry Interstate 10 through Mobile, Alabama from the city's downtown. The tunnels actually go beneath the Mobile River and pop back out on Blakeley Island where they join the Jubilee Parkway over Mobile Bay.
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new 48,000-square-foot Piggly Wiggly has opened in the West Mobile area. This super grocery store is the 14th Piggly Wiggly store that is locally owned by Manning Inc. Manning Inc. has employed 600 people locally and 65 new jobs were created for this community once the store opened. Kamal […]
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - A new partnership in Baldwin County aims to help families in need who have pets they need to feed. The Chow Line is based in Baldwin County and its goal is to provide food for dogs and cats that would otherwise go without. Starting this week and each Tuesday moving forward, The Chow Line will be part of Prodisee Pantry’s food distribution service.
Juneteenth is known as a celebration or a “jubilee” for the emancipation of the final people held in captivity in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865 by the General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, with the proclamation of emancipation for those still in bondage, as Texas was the final Confederate holdout who still maintained institutionalized slavery. Over the years, Juneteenth has grown into a nationally recognized Federal holiday, that is also a celebration of Black-American culture. If you are looking to take part in the jubilee this year, here is a list of events around the Gulf Coast celebrating Juneteenth.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire broke out at a downtown Mobile gas station around noon on Friday and was quickly extinguished by responding crews. Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the Exxon station at 420 N. Water St. where they found a Ford truck and a fuel pump on fire. The fire was under control by […]
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A typical day on the water turned out to be a life-saving endeavor for Pensacola man Toby Moore and his family. They saved a baby dolphin from suffocating in a heroic effort Thursday afternoon. But Moore told WKRG News 5 the trip was unlikely. It was only his third trip out […]
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope’s Mary Kemp reached a milestone few do this week. She turned 100 years old on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. She waited until Wednesday to celebrate her birthday among friends at Thomas Hospital’s Wellness and Fitness Center. She isn’t your average 100-year-old. You might...
Fairhope will be turning off its splash pad on Monday, and city officials are “highly encouraging” residents to start conserving water and electricity as temperatures continue to soar heading into the weekend. City officials, in a news release issued on Friday, said they are authorizing the first phase...
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — There’s something happening below the water’s surface at Little Lagoon Pass. “You would think that a body of water with probably 400-500 homes in Gulf Shores ought to be taken care of in respect to keeping the pass clear to where we get good water quality,” said resident Ricky Hudson. […]
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Public Utilities has implemented Phase I of Fairhope’s Water Conservation Ordinance which was adopted by the city in May of 2020. FPU said this phase was implemented due to the increased heat this year and a period of dry weather. Thus changes by water consumers will need to be made […]
Comments / 0