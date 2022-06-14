ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labour's shadow cabinet turns on Keir Starmer for 'boring voters to death' with warning to 'basic' leader he has until party conference in September to liven up and prove he can win the next election

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Amid the chaos that has habitually swirled around Boris Johnson's premiership, you might be forgiven for thinking that Labour might be glad to have Keir Starmer in charge.

The opposition leader is a solid, lawyerly figure: serious, earnest and unlikely to spend £800 on a single roll of wallpaper.

He has seen off the Corbynistas, and wiped away the worst of the anti-Semitism stain left on the party by his predecessor. Labour is ahead of the Tories in the polls.

But now even his own MPs think he's taken it too far - they've accused him of 'boring voters to death'.

Members of his top team have warned that he has until the party conference in Liverpool in September to just well, liven up a bit.

In a series of anonymous briefings to the Times they demand he come up with ideas and, if not going the full Boris Johnson, add a bit of va-va-voom to hi locker.

It comes after a poll by JL Partners yesterday found that the word they most associate with the Labour leader is 'boring'.

And on Sunday another revealed that while Labour is ahead of the Tories in the polls, the public still prefer Boris Johnson as prime minister.

One Labour shadow minister told the paper that it wasn't so much that Sir Keir is making mistakes, he just wasn't doing much at all.

'To loads of my constituents he just doesn’t exist in their minds at all,' they complained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqYfi_0gAamXA600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QChEm_0gAamXA600
Another said his ‘locker is empty’ and pressured him to set out his priorities for Government before Labour’s conference in September.

One shadow cabinet minister said: ‘Is he exciting? No, of course not - that isn’t why we ended up with him. But there is a big difference between not being Mr Razzmatazz and boring everyone to death.'

A second said: ‘Keir only does politics in the most basic, primary colours.... it’s been two years. Our party conference in September is his last chance to show what he really stands for.’

Another said: ‘There’s no energy or direction from his team. We don’t need a full manifesto but we do need a big vision, clear priorities and a bold offer. What are they waiting for?'

Mr Johnson, who was dealt a political blow last week when 148 of his MPs voted for a no-confidence motion in him, has seen his popularity eroded since the 2019 election by the Partygate revelations and the cost of living crisis.

However, 28 per cent of voters still think he would make the best Prime Minister, compared with just 26 per cent for Sir Keir, according to a poll for The Observer.

Mr Johnson also improved his approval rating by three points to minus 27, although he is still trailing the Labour leader, who remains on minus 6.

In the poll, conducted by Opinium, 35 per cent of respondents also said neither of the party leaders would make the best prime minister.

Half said they could not imagine Sir Keir in the role, compared with just 37 per cent who can, while 47 per cent felt Labour was not ready to form the next government.

Sir Keir has failed to put any daylight between Labour and the Conservatives ahead of two crucial by-elections next week, however, with the governing party closing the gap to just two points in the most recent survey. Labour are now on 36 per cent of the vote, with the Tories up one point on 34 per cent. The Liberal Democrats and Greens remain at 13 and 6 per cent respectively.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner later said that Sir Keir needs to 'put some more welly' into his speeches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NOmnu_0gAamXA600
The Labour leader is being probed by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone, over breaches of rules on earnings and gifts, including tickets to see his beloved Arsenal play at Crystal Palace in April (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aag1g_0gAamXA600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31uzwn_0gAamXA600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TnKF5_0gAamXA600
A Labour source confirmed the investigation relates to delayed declarations of hospitality at football matches, book royalties and donations to staff from the Just Eat food delivery firm.

Last night it was revealed Sir Keir is under investigation for failing to declare thousands of pounds-worth of book royalties, tickets to watch his beloved Arsenal and donations from a fast-food firm on time.

The Labour leader is being probed by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Kathryn Stone, over breaches of rules on earnings and gifts.

A Labour source confirmed the investigation relates to delayed declarations of hospitality at football matches, book royalties and donations to staff from the Just Eat food delivery firm.

The games involved are beloved to include tickets to see his beloved Arsenal play at Watford in March and Crystal Palace the following month, collectively worth more than £2,000.

They were both declared over the 28-day deadline for MPs to declare gifts and payments they receive, under anti-corruption guidelines.

A ticket for a staff member to attend the British Kebab Awards, donated by Just Eat in October 2021, also appears to have been file late, according to Sir Keir's list of declarations.

Sir Keir blamed administrative errors in his office for a 'small number of late declarations' under investigation by Ms Stone.

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: 'Keir Starmer takes his declaration responsibilities very seriously and has already apologised for the fact that administrative errors in his office have led to a small number of late declarations.

'The Standards Commissioner has asked for more information which we are happy to provide.'

Comments / 0

