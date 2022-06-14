ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desperate race against time to save 10-year-old deaf and mute boy four days after he plunged down 80ft deep well as rescuers' diggers unearth venomous snakes in India

By Jack Newman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 10-year-old deaf and mute boy has been stuck down an 80ft well in India for four days as emergency workers desperately race to rescue him.

Rahul Sahu fell down the waterhole on Friday while playing in the backyard of his house in the central state of Chhattisgarh.

Earth movers and cranes are helping dig a tunnel next to the well, which is only a couple of feet wide.

The boy has been stuck for four days as rescuers desperately try to save the boy with speech and hearing impediments 
A 10-year-old deaf and mute boy has been stuck down an 80ft well in India for four days as emergency workers desperately race to rescue him
Rahul Sahu fell down the waterhole on Friday while playing in the backyard of his house in the central state of Chhattisgarh
Rahul is pictured down the well after a camera was sent down the hole as rescuers try to pull him to safety
A huge rescue team stares down the entrance of the deep well as they continue their mission to free the trapped young boy

Army soldiers and members of India's disaster response agency are also lending their assistance in the rescue mission.

But bad weather and venomous snakes and scorpions unearthed by the dig have hampered rescue efforts, local officials said.

Sahu was 'responding well' to rescuers and a camera is monitoring his condition and movements, Janjgir district police chief Vijay Agrawal told AFP by phone from the scene.

'Since the boy cannot speak or listen, we have a bigger challenge,' he added.

Earth movers and cranes are helping dig a tunnel next to the well, which is only a couple of feet wide
Army soldiers and members of India's disaster response agency are also lending their assistance in the rescue mission
Bad weather and venomous snakes and scorpions unearthed by the dig have hampered rescue efforts, local officials said
An oxygen pipe is feeding Sahu fresh air, but a government spokesman said the tunnelling effort had been slowed down by hard stone underneath the ground.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said he was hopeful Sahu would be brought up from the well alive and tweeted that the boy had eaten a banana sent down to him by rescuers.

Uncovered wells are a common feature of Indian farming villages but are frequently implicated in fatal accidents involving young children.

In 2019, a two-year-old toddler was pulled out dead from a well after a four-day rescue effort in the northern state of Punjab.

The same year a one-and-a-half-year-old child was rescued in neighbouring Haryana state after being trapped for two days.

In February, tragedy struck in Morocco when five-year-old Rayan who was trapped 100ft underground for four days was found dead by rescue teams.

In February, tragedy struck in Morocco when five-year-old Rayan who was trapped 100ft underground for four days was found dead by rescue teams 
Rescuers worked to reach the five-year-old boy trapped in a well in the northern hill town of Chefchaouen, Morocco
Just days later, Haidar, a five-year-old boy who was stuck for three days down a well in a remote Afghan village also died 
Rayan Awram fell into a 32-metre (105ft) well outside his home in Ighran village, in the northern province of Chefchaouen, sparking a race-against-the-clock rescue mission.

After digging vertically and then horizontally - all the while risking a landslide - rescuers finally reached the boy as they were filmed removing his body before rushing him away to be treated by doctors, as thousands of gathered villagers shouted prayers and well wishes.

But government officials then confirmed that the young boy could not be resuscitated, adding that he had tragically died before rescuers could reach him.

Just days later, a five-year-old boy who was stuck for three days down a well in a remote Afghan village also died.

Haidar was wedged 33ft down the well and rescuers spent three days desperately digging in an attempt to reach the boy in Shokok village, Zabul province, southern Afghanistan.

