DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple organizations are outraged after a photo of a same-sex couple was removed from an art exhibit at the Gaston County Museum. The picture shows two men embracing each other and kissing after celebrating their engagement. It was originally a part of the “Into the Darkroom: Photography as History and Artform” exhibit which opened on May 31st.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO