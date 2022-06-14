ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Karrin Taylor-Robson Celebrated High Gas Prices To Change How We Live

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKarrin Taylor-Robson’s liberalism is coming out. She sounds like a...

Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
Arizona State
Arizona Business
Arizona Traffic
TODAY.com

Oil price expert says he expects gas prices to continue to rise this summer

As of Saturday morning, the nationwide average for a gallon of gas is now $5.00. With inflation rising 8.6% year over year, it's now reached the highest level 40 years. Due to inflation, the cost of food has gone up 10.1% and energy at 50.3%. Economists say that compared to last year, the average American family is paying $460 more per month for goods and services.
thecentersquare.com

Gas prices hit new record highs to kick off week

(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That's more than a week of new records highs every day.
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Gas Prices End In 9/10 Of A Cent? It’s Rooted In Struggle

Gas prices continue to reach new thresholds just in time for summer travel. As many as 73% of Americans have travel plans this summer, but anyone who has to fill up their car has seen the numbers go up – and they are probably wondering amidst all these changing numbers why the one consistency is how prices are advertised ending with 9/10 of a cent.
The Week

Average U.S. gas price hits $5 a gallon

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States hit five dollars on Saturday, according to the American Automobile Association. Last month, gas was $4.40 per gallon. A year ago, it was $3.08. The average price of a gallon of gas as of Saturday was over four dollars per gallon in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In California, it was $6.43.
US News and World Report

As Fuel Prices Surge, RV Drivers Take Shorter Trips, Get Vehicles Delivered

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Recreational vehicle renters in the U.S. are planning trips closer to home or having fuel-gulping motor homes delivered to their final destination in an effort to cut down on fuel costs as travel remains a top priority even during record inflation. At the height of the...
