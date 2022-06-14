Karrin Taylor-Robson Celebrated High Gas Prices To Change How We Live

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said it “doesn’t matter” how high gas prices go because she drives an electric vehicle, sparking backlash as gas prices in the United States climb to record highs with no short-term relief in sight.
The owner of a gas station in Minnesota wants customers to know he is also frustrated with the country’s record-high prices. "We hate our gas prices too," read a sign posted outside a Marathon gas station in St. Paul, WCCO-TV reported. Chuck Graff, the owner, told the outlet he...
As of Saturday morning, the nationwide average for a gallon of gas is now $5.00. With inflation rising 8.6% year over year, it's now reached the highest level 40 years. Due to inflation, the cost of food has gone up 10.1% and energy at 50.3%. Economists say that compared to last year, the average American family is paying $460 more per month for goods and services.
(The Center Square) – Gas prices hit another new record to kick off the week Monday, continuing a steady stream of record-breaking days. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is at $4.87, the highest ever. That's more than a week of new records highs every day.
June 7 (UPI) -- Gas prices in the United States have swung upward again, due mainly to rising summer demand and limited capacity at refineries worldwide. The average price for a gallon of gasoline surged early Tuesday to about $4.92 -- about 6 cents higher than Monday's average, according to AAA.
Gas prices continue to reach new thresholds just in time for summer travel. As many as 73% of Americans have travel plans this summer, but anyone who has to fill up their car has seen the numbers go up – and they are probably wondering amidst all these changing numbers why the one consistency is how prices are advertised ending with 9/10 of a cent.
The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States hit five dollars on Saturday, according to the American Automobile Association. Last month, gas was $4.40 per gallon. A year ago, it was $3.08. The average price of a gallon of gas as of Saturday was over four dollars per gallon in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In California, it was $6.43.
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Recreational vehicle renters in the U.S. are planning trips closer to home or having fuel-gulping motor homes delivered to their final destination in an effort to cut down on fuel costs as travel remains a top priority even during record inflation. At the height of the...
Comments / 0