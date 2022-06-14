ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen scores FOUR for Nigeria in Afcon qualifying drubbing of Sao Tome

By Emillia Hawkins
 3 days ago

VICTOR OSIMHEN demonstrated his value as he scored four goals for Nigeria in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash with Sao Tome and Principe on Monday.

The striker, 24, opened the scoring as he netted within the first 10 minutes of the game.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in world football Credit: Getty

His second, third and fourth then came after half time.

Moses Simon, Terem Moffi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis also got on the scoresheet in the Super Eagles' biggest victory in international football.

Nigeria have now secured six points from their opening two AFCON qualifying games, which has put them at the top of Group A.

Osimhen continues to be one of the country's stand-out performers, with 10 goals in 18 senior appearances for the Super Eagles.

His consistent form across all competitions has made him one of the hottest properties in world football.

Manchester United have been linked with a summer swoop, but they face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to bolster their attack following the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and Osimhen has emerged as a top target.

Reports have suggested that they have already had a £51million bid rejected by Napoli, who are expecting around £85million for the star.

Arsenal have also made Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus a priority target.

The Premier League champions are expecting a reduced fee of £45million for the Brazilian, which increases the likelihood of a potential deal being struck.

PSG make ‘formal transfer approach’ for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and could ‘triple wages’ of £55million midfielder

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have been linked with a shock move for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips. We reported this week that Manchester City were ready to step-up their pursuit of the 26-year-old midfielder. Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions officially announced the arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this week....
