Chelsea target Ait-Nouri, De Ligt is Blues’ ‘dream signing’, Kounde latest – transfer news live

CHELSEA are reportedly targeting Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Blues' boss Thomas Tuchel is eyeing the French U21 international to remedy a mass defensive exodus.

Mattihijs De Ligt is another on their radar despite making noises about being determined to succeed at Juventus.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic's dad has found himself in hot water after deleting a Tweet hinting at the winger's intentions for this transfer window.

And Jules Kounde has found himself at the centre of a cut-price fire sale.

Breaking: Kounde to undergo surgery

Chelsea transfer target Jules Kounde is to undergo surgery on a long-standing injury, it has been revealed.

The defender was subbed off at half-time in France's 1-0 Nations League defeat to Croatia last night, and afterwards Didier Deschamps announced that the 23-year-old required treatment.

“I knew very well his physical condition,” the French coach stated.

“As of tomorrow, he will have an intervention because he has a problem that dates back several months.”

While Kounde is expected to recuperate in time for pre-season, the news has cast doubt on the player's expected move to Stamford Bridge.

Frank-tastic! Chelsea recall legendary signing

It was 21 years ago today that Chelsea surprised many by paying £11m for young West Ham midfielder Frank Lampard.

The 22-year-old had hardly pulled up trees in East London, and was seen as the teacher's pet being the nephew of manager Harry Redknapp, and the son of coach Frank Lampard snr.

However, following the departure of his uncle and father, Lampard engineered a move away from Upton Park - and rewrote Chelsea history.

Over the next 13 years, Lampard would become the Blues' record goalscorer, and the highest scoring midfielder of the Premier League era.

Ray-an light for the Blues

Chelsea will move for Wolves defender Rayan Ait-Nouri once Marcos Alonso completes his move to Barcelona.

The Blues have been keeping tabs on the French U21 star since it became apparent that the club would face a defensive exodus this summer.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have already confirmed their departures, and Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could also be heading for the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Alonso's transfer would leave Thomas Tuchel with few options at left-back, particularly with Ben Chilwell having only just returned from an ACL injury.

And journalist Alan Nixon believes Chelsea have earmarked £25m rated Ait-Nouri - although they are likely to face competition from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

GOOD MORNING CHELSEA FANS

Chelsea have exercised the option to extend Billy Gilmour’s contract by 12 months.

The 21-year-old Scot’s deal at Stamford Bridge now runs until 2024.

Pulisic future debated

Chelsea may be open to letting Christian Pulisic leave if they bring in Ousmane Dembele.

That's the view of talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

He said: "Pulisic’s dad put out that tweet that he hastily deleted, saying that he had a sort of big decision to make.

"So yeah, I think if Dembele came in, although obviously he played alongside him at Dortmund, I think they would be open to offers for Pulisic.”

Prem fixture list leaked

Ahead of Thursday's Premier League fixture release, a schedule for the 2022-23 season has been 'leaked' online.

An image has emerged on Twitter supposedly showing the first eight match days of the season.

There are banana-skin away ties for Arsenal and Chelsea, who will both travel to the South Coast, according to the leaked list.

The Gunners face Brighton, fresh off an excellent 9th-place finish in the last campaign, while the Blues are in action at St. Mary's against Southampton.

The first meeting between two of the 'Big Six' comes three weeks into the season, allegedly, when Manchester City take on Chelsea.

And in a nightmare opening run for the Blues it's claimed they will face Tottenham the week after.

Peter Kenyon leads Everton bid

Ex-Man United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is reportedly the front man for the consortium that are trying to buy Everton.

He is part of a group that includes chief executive of Minneapolis-based Talon Real Estate Maciek Kaminski and American businessman John Thornton.

And The Telegraph states that it is being advised by investment specialist Michael Klein and US law firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges.

Current Everton owner Farhad Moshiri values the club at over £500m, which takes into account their debt.

This report claims that “heads of terms have been signed” although talks are still at a “relatively early stage”.

And the consortium could demand that they get some guarantees should the Premier League club get a points deduction or large fine over Financial Fair Play issues.

Chelsea eye MK Dons defender

Chelsea have been linked with a move for MK Dons defender Harry Darling.

That's according to Football League World want Darling to shore up their depleted defence.

But the Blues face competition from Norwich City and Brighton who are also chasing the 22-year-old, the report added.

Lukaku's poor form explained

Ex-Chelsea star Mikel John Obi says Romelu Lukaku has failed to meet the intense physical demands of the Premier League.

When asked why Lukaku appears to now be a "square peg in a round hole" at the Blues, Mikel told Naija FM: "The league is totally different.

"The English league is too strong, too powerful, too fast, whereas the Italian league is too slow.

"The English league has too much quality. The pace of English football is way too much for the Italian league.

"In the Italian league you can play until you're 40 years old, but in the English league you're putting in way more work."

Ait-Nouri would provide competition and cover for Ben Chilwell in the left wing-back slot at Stamford Bridge.

Kante withdraws from France squad

N'Golo Kante has been forced to withdraw from the French squad ahead of this evening's Nations League clash with Croatia.

The 31-year-old Chelsea midfielder has been struggling with a knee injury, and has returned to Cobham for treatment.

Kante played the full 90 minutes of France's defeat to Denmark ten days ago, but has since missed the meeting with Austria and a first game against the Croatians.

The Blues star was hampered by niggling injuries throughout last season, and was only able to make a total of 26 appearances in the Premier League.

Alonso 'confirms plans' to leave

Marcos Alonso has reiterated his desire to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the Spaniard is desperate to depart Chelsea in order to join Barcelona.

The left-back has already agreed personal terms with the LaLiga giants, and it's now up to the club to agree a fee with Chelsea.

Alonso, 31, has scored 29 goals and provided 23 assists in 212 appearances for the Blues.

Dembele deal edging even closer

Ousmane Dembele will soon be unveiled as a Chelsea player.

That's according to Spanish outlet Sport (via Sports Witness), who report that 'everything seems to indicate' that the Barcelona forward will soon be moving to Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the Nou Camp this summer, and will depart on a free transfer - just five years after joining for €105m.

The Frenchman's time with the LaLiga giants has been hampered by injuries; in 149 appearances in all competitions, he scored 32 goals and provided 34 assists.

No Blues deal for Hakimi

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi this summer.

Thomas Tuchel admitted he is an admirer of the Moroccan international when the Blues were first linked with a bid for the defender a year ago.

Reports of a move for Hakimi have resurfaced recently, particularly in the wake of rumours suggesting Real Madrid could move for Reece James.

However, transfers expert Fabrizio Romano is adamant that no talks have taken place.

“Chelsea wanted Achraf Hakimi a year ago, and certainly he has always been high on the list of Thomas Tuchel, who is a big fan of Hakimi,” he said for Caught Offside.

“So far, Paris Saint-Germain have assured that they have not received any proposals.”

Good morning Chelsea fans

Ruben Loftus-Cheek might find himself surplus to requirements this summer at Stamford Bridge.

But the midfielder may have a suitor in Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The England star is being chased by the Italians, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Fabregas anniversary

It was eight years ago today that Cesc Fabregas signed for Chelsea.

In his time with the Blues, the Spaniard appeared 198 times for the club and scored 22 goals.

He also won the Premier League twice, as well as a UEFA Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup.

Nkunku blow

Christopher Nkunku will stay with RB Leipzig this summer, according to reports.

Leipziger Volkszeitung claim that despite the Blues registering their interest in the French talent, the Germans are more likely to tie him down to a new deal.

Nkunku has been watched by Chelsea scouts all season.

Kimpembe clue

Presnel Kimpembe has revealed a clue about his future - after being linked with Chelsea.

"I said that I was reaching 27 years of age and that my next contract would be decisive," the PSG defender said in a press conference before his country met Croatia last week.

"I want to be able to know what the project of the club will look like. I didn’t say anything wrong.

"I joined the club when I was nine or 10 years old. I think it’s a legitimate question to ask my club about the future project and what role I am going to be given.

"At the moment, I am focused on the France team and on tomorrow’s match."

