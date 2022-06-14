ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why is Lightyear banned in the UAE?

By Lara Wildenberg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XIA2Q_0gAaLR2f00

TOY STORY hero Buzz Lightyear will be flying - or falling in style - onto big screens again on Friday, but not everywhere in the world.

The United Arab Emirates, which includes Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has banned the Disney Pixar prequel, Lightyear, about the space ranger's intergalactic adventures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGzWq_0gAaLR2f00
Lightyear is released in the US on June 17 Credit: © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mSOn_0gAaLR2f00
But it has been banned in the UAE Credit: United Arab Emirates Media Regulatory Office

Why is Lightyear banned in the UAE?

The UAE announced the movie will strictly not be shown in any cinemas on its release date "due to its violation of the country’s media content standards".

Although the statement didn't specify Lightyear's exact violation, an official later confirmed that a same-sex kiss at one point in the film breaks UAE rules.

The Muslim-nation criminalises homosexuality, like many other countries in the Middle East.

The relationship between female character Alisha Hawthorne, voiced by actress Uzo Aduba, and her female partner goes against the country's religious values.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aitkd_0gAaLR2f00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qXIN_0gAaLR2f00

The decision follows a fierce campaign from social media warriors, which used the Arabic hashtag "Ban Showing Lightyear in the Emirates" to gain momentum over the weekend.

Social media users were split over the decision, with one local commenting "Thank you so much for saving our children", while other Tweets remarked, "A country still living in the 1300s", or "Petty and does not reflect well on the UAE."

Where else is Lightyear banned?

The Toy Story spin-off is banned from 14 screening in 14 different countries across the world.

As well as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt, Malaysia and Indonesia are among the nations to ban the biopic.

Producer Galyn Susman guessed Lightyear would be forbidden in China as well, although the authorities there have not yet informed Disney of any such decision.

She told Reuters: "We're not going to cut out anything, especially something as important as the loving and inspirational relationship that shows Buzz what he's missing by the choices that he's making, so that's not getting cut.

"It's great that we are a part of something that's making steps forward in the social inclusion capacity, but it's frustrating that there are still places that aren't where they should be."

What is Lightyear about?

The Disney Pixar biopic tells the toy story of Buzz Lightyear, a marooned space ranger trying to return home.

Throughout the intergalactic adventure, Buzz battles an army of ruthless robots commanded by his arch-enemy Emperor Zurg.

The young astronaut is voiced by Marvel hero, Chris Evans, and accompanied by a cute side-kick cat.

The sci-fi spin-off is presented as a blockbuster film within a film that the Toy Story characters would watch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S8uUy_0gAaLR2f00
Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans while his colleague Alisha Hawthorne is voiced by Uzo Aduba Credit: © 2022 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Malaysia Over Same-Sex Kiss

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s “Lightyear” will not be playing in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss in the “Toy Story” spinoff. The scene, involving a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips had been originally cut from the film by Disney. But it was reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly...
MOVIES
People

Disney/Pixar's Lightyear Banned in Several Middle Eastern Countries Due to Same-Sex Kiss: Report

Lightyear will not be allowed to play in theaters in a few Middle Eastern countries due to an LGBTQ moment in the Disney/Pixar film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have banned the Toy Story spin-off, which stars Chris Evans as Space Commander Buzz Lightyear, because of a same-sex kiss featured in the film. The scene comes during a montage of Space Ranger Alisha Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) where she starts a family with her wife. In the montage, the character is seen sharing a kiss with her wife and later becoming pregnant and welcoming a son.
MOVIES
deseret.com

‘Lightyear’ has already been banned in 14 countries— before its official release

Disney and Pixar’s newest film, “Lightyear,’’ will hit theaters this week, but some countries have opted to not show — or to outright ban — the movie. The film’s portrayal of an LGBTQ character is fueling the controversy. As of Tuesday, 14 countries said they will not allow the film to be played likely because of that character’s on-screen kiss.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uzo Aduba
disneydining.com

Disney Producer says no Controversial Content in “Lightyear” film will be cut, citing its “importance” to the storyline

Representatives from some countries have asked Disney and PIXAR to cut or modify parts of its newest animated film because of content that either depicts a criminal offense or violates media content standards in their respective countries, but PIXAR refuses to do so, though the studios have made multiple content changes in other films over the years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#The Disney Pixar#Muslim#Arabic
AFP

'Lightyear' makers unfazed by bans in places with 'backward beliefs'

The makers of Disney-Pixar's new blockbuster about Buzz Lightyear told AFP on Thursday that they were warned of a likely backlash against the same-sex marriage it features, but did not care. "We had been warned this would be a likely outcome," producer Galyn Susman told AFP in a Zoom interview. 
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
Malaysia
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Country
Saudi Arabia
Deadline

Disney/Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Will Not Play In Saudi Arabia, UAE & Other Parts Of Middle East, Nor Malaysia & Indonesia

Click here to read the full article. Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear begins offshore rollout this week, but won’t be hitting cinemas in such Middle East markets as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. Nor will it go to theaters in Malaysia or Indonesia. Deadline understands the film has not received distribution certificates in these markets. As with other recent Hollywood films, the issue is believed to be related to LGBTQ content. The Toy Story prequel reinstated a same-sex kiss in March, following an internal backlash to Disney’s handling of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. The embrace is between Alisha, a...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Snapchat Plus?

SNAPCHAT has been one of the most used social media platforms, with its "snapstreaks" and "best friends" features. First released on July 8, 2011, there are over 332million daily Snapchat users around the world. What is Snapchat Plus?. Like other platforms, Snapchat is now also hopping on the subscription bandwagon.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
506K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy