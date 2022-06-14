ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paris Saint Germain 'had hoped Mauricio Pochettino would be appointed the new Manchester United boss last autumn to avoid paying him off' as the Argentinian seeks a Premier League return after reaching an agreement to leave the French capital

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

French giants Paris Saint Germain had hoped Manchester United would appoint Mauricio Pochettino last year to ensure they did not have to pay-out a significant sum to their now-outgoing boss.

PSG and Pochettino have reached an agreement for him to depart the French capital this summer after he was informed that the club no longer intended to keep his services.

However, it has been reported by The Telegraph that PSG had hoped in the aftermath of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking as United boss last November that the Argentinian would be appointed at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26NoDE_0gAaIcuP00
PSG had hoped Mauricio Pochettino would be appointed Manchester United boss last year 

That would have ensured that PSG would not have had to pay out the sizeable £17m severance package that they are now liable for to Pochettino and his backroom team.

Pochettino and his backroom staff, including assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and his son Sebastiano, all had a year left to run on their deals with the French club.

As it is, PSG have decided to end the tenure of the former Tottenham Hotspur boss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Cuxv_0gAaIcuP00
Mauricio Pochettino and PSG reached an agreement for him to depart Paris last week

It has been reported that Pochettino's time in Paris was always likely to have ended this summer, with numerous events conspiring to make for an unhappy marriage by the end.

It is said that the defeat to Real Madrid, having led 2-0 on aggregate at half time in the second leg, was also influential in the mutual decision to part ways.

The club reportedly grew frustrated at his 'flirting' with former club Spurs last summer and it was questioned whether or not he enjoyed Paris itself.

Meanwhile, PSG are said to have finally realised that the squad needs a dramatic rebuild and this was publicly acknowledged, it is believed, by the appointment of Luis Campos as a 'football advisor' at the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3DF4_0gAaIcuP00
The club's Champions League elimination appeared to be what did for the Argentinian boss

It is believed that he will have a significant say in the club's rebuild. Despite winning the Ligue 1 title last season, however, it has been decided that Pochettino is not the right man to lead that rebuild from the dugout.

Pochettino will now take some time out to assess his best options, but it is believed that he would like to make a return to the Premier League.

Spurs, who qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the season, would have represented a likely route back for the former PSG player but Antonio Conte decided to remain with the club for next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sDLYX_0gAaIcuP00
Luis Campos (pictured) has arrived as a football advisor at the club to try and rebuild the squad

Meanwhile, PSG's managerial options look to be narrowed down to three candidates, with Zinedine Zidane thought to be the number one option on PSG's list.

Christophe Galtier, the current Nice boss whose Lille side pipped PSG to the Ligue 1 title in Pochettino's first season, is also thought to have been sounded out.

While Jose Mourinho, who enjoyed a successful end to his first season with Roma lifting the inaugural Europa Conference League, is also being considered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U9kJv_0gAaIcuP00
Zinedine Zidane is the club's number one choice to replace Pochettino this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Ypxf_0gAaIcuP00
Nice manager Christophe Galtier has also been muted as a possible contender for the PSG job

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford claims Erik ten Hag will quickly change Manchester United's identity and the new manager's changes will be 'obvious to see' as the club seeks to bounce back from a dismal season

Marcus Rashford has claimed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will immediately change the club's identity and the Dutchman's imprint on his new side will be 'obvious' to see. Ten Hag is set to embark on a significant rebuild at Old Trafford after United endured a dismal season last term,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Those who say Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi know nothing about football,' insists Marco van Basten... but Holland legend also reckons Argentina superstar is not among the top THREE best players of all time

Former Holland manager Marco van Basten has insisted anyone that thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi knows nothing about football. PSG forward Messi and Manchester United star Ronaldo have been compared for years in the debate of who is the best player in the world as they gone head-to-head in their glittering careers.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Christophe Galtier
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Antonio Conte
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Argentinian#French#The Telegraph#Old Trafford#Tottenham Hotspur#Real Madrid#Spurs#Pari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer

The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo exploring options for Man United exit. Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to find...
MLS
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Signing Target Vitinha Claimed To Had Agreed Personal Terms With Paris Saint-Germain

According to a recent report, Manchester United signing target Vitinha has reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain on personal terms. The 22-year-old has brought the attention of Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain following the outstanding season he endured with Porto. The Santo Tirso born has participated in 47 matches for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVIEW: The 'Pogmentary' is more like 'Keeping up with the Pogbas' with self-indulgent drivel about basketball, acting and an obsession with the US - the Frenchman shows a disdain for United, who are better off WITHOUT him

It was the title of the show that really gave it away. It wasn't just a documentary about Paul Pogba. It was called 'The Pogmentary'. It sums up the career of a talented player that has left many divided. A player who is often accused of putting more focus on his new haircuts and his Instagram account than his playing career.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba is set to complete his return to Juventus on a four-year deal following talks with his lawyer Rafaela Piment after footage emerged of the midfielder dismissing Manchester United's offer of more than £300,000 a week as 'nothing'

Paul Pogba is set to complete his return to Juventus after it emerged he dismissed Manchester United’s contract offer of more than £300,000 a week as ‘nothing’. Juve look to have won the battle to sign Pogba as a free agent following talks with his lawyer Rafaela Pimenta as the sides move closer to agreeing terms over a four-year deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

416K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy