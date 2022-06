A less confrontational approach towards Chinese chipmakers would reduce inflation and stem the escalatory spiral of economic warfare between the United States and China. The shortage in microelectronics is increasing prices in addition to stunting economic growth in the United States. Inflation has reached a forty-year high as a result of pandemic-driven distortions in demand and disruptions in supply chains for key inputs like semiconductors. Treasury Secretary Janet Yelled estimated this week that “a third of U.S. inflation is new and used cars and … it is all due to a shortage of semiconductors.”

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO