This Woman's Hilarious Reaction To A Dude Freaking Out About Her Getting Period Blood On His Sheets Is Going Viral, And People Are Loving It

By Shelby Heinrich
 4 days ago

Sarah O'Neill — or as her friends call her, Sez — is a 24-year-old producer, writer, editor, and standup musical comic who's been writing music since she was 10 years old and doing comedy since she was 18.

Recently, Sez went viral for writing (IMHO) one of the greatest songs in history. The song in question, which currently has over 2 million views on TikTok , is an ode to "Ted," a man who allegedly freaked out on Sez for accidentally getting period blood on his bedsheets while sleeping over at his house.

Please stop what you're doing right now and click here to listen to the whole song — but if you're in a rush, I'll give you the CliffsNotes. First, she addresses why she didn't realize she had her period in the first place.

Then, she goes on to point out that when Ted was born, it was also a pretty bloody scene.

And how if Ted and his friends were the ones who had to menstruate, we'd never hear the end of it.

And how if Ted and his friends were the ones who had to get abortions, the process would probably be A LOT less difficult.

AND how she and other people with vaginas are pretty much expected to take on all the responsibility (and cost) when it comes to contraceptives — so, yeah, maybe Ted could chill out over a little period blood on his sheets.

Seriously, go listen to the full song right now!!!

Since I love the musical arts (and men getting called out on their bad behavior), I reached out to Sez for the full story. Sez told BuzzFeed that prior to her sleeping over, Ted "really preached about how much of a feminist he was."

She said, "One night, after sleeping at his house, I woke up to realize I had started bleeding in the bed. Obviously, this happens to women every now and then, especially if you can’t track your periods, which is a whole other conversation. But I mean, we bleed every month for 30 years or some sh*t, GET OVER IT."

BET

"The patch on the bed was probably the size of an avocado, so not too brutal, but I still said: 'OMG, so sorry about that, I see you’ve got a mattress protector anyway, so let's just chuck your sheets and whatnot in the washing machine.'”

CBC

This is where Ted's true colors REALLY started to show. "He jumped out of the bed and was obviously disgusted. He looked at me and I could tell that he was genuinely grossed out. I felt flabbergasted. I’m looking at this 28-year-old man, who has posted Instagrams at the Women's March, performed in front of thousands of people, and has four sisters. Are you f**king kidding me?"

@ sez.com.au / Via Instagram: @rileyggphoto , instagram.com

"I asked if he had hemophobia , and he said, 'No, I don't. It's just kind of annoying that you bled in my bed as a guest in my house. Like, that came out of you, and it’s a bit nasty.'”

NBC

"I WAS SHOCKED. Is this man that literally came into this world from a vagina trying to period shame me right now? Mate, you would not be here if it wasn’t for a uterus, and GUESS WHAT BRO, UTERUSES NEED TO SHED SOMETIMES. So get your head out of your a**."

Sez left pretty quickly after that, didn't help him clean up (rightfully so), and went on to write her masterpiece and share it on TikTok, where's it's received rave reviews.

"It’s been SO overwhelming," Sez told BuzzFeed. "Thousands of comments from people sharing their stories from similar experiences, and people appreciating my writing. My heart is so full. Just knowing that my music can make people giggle but also unlock some feelings is all I ever wanted from the internet."

Sez believes that her song highlights the fact that despite our best efforts, women and their bodies still aren't respected equally in today's society. "While most humans are embracing the idea of gender equality, women are still seen as objects most of the time. I’m Gen Z, and I know I have it better than my elders had it, but it’s still not good enough."

When asked what she thinks needs to change, she responded, "I think men and women are both victims in the patriarchal society we live in, so that’s why it's really important to me that men are educated from an early age that periods, bodies, etc. are COMPLETELY NORMAL."

HBO

"When I was in high school, they separated the boys and the girls to talk about these topics, which is just so whack. This education in young men would make sure I don’t get a look from a 28-year-old f*ckboy telling me I’m canceled for having a working reproductive system."

In conclusion: Sorry not sorry, Ted.

You can follow Sez on TikTok , Instagram , and Spotify for more great music and comedy content. You can also subscribe to her podcast, Bevs with Sez !

