A blood drive is happening today in Cranberry Township. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton on Sheraton Drive. The American Red Cross says that anyone that donates blood this month will be entered to win a VIP trip to Graceland and will also receive a $5 e-gift card.

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO