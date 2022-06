With two minutes and 11 seconds remaining in Golden State's 104-94 Game 5 victory over the Boston Celtics, Andrew Wiggins threw down one of the biggest dunks of his career. It was the perfect punctuation for one of the best nights of his basketball life: 26 points, 13 points, suffocating defense, everything the Warriors could ask for from their great reclamation project. With a roaring crowd behind him, Wiggins zoomed past Derrick White through an empty lane into an unguarded basket for the capper to his career night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO