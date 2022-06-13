ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Community Garden Grant Program opens applications for municipalities

By Tricia Ennis
 3 days ago

Connecticut cities and towns can apply for funding to start and maintain community gardens on municipal property through the end of September. The funds are part of the Urban Green and Community Garden Grant Program, paid through the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

The program allows municipalities – alone or those partnering with non-profit organizations – to apply for matching funds to support staff salaries, necessary materials (lumber, mulch, tools, plants, etc.), approved contractors, and small structures.

Cities and towns applying for the program must be part of DEEP’s Distressed Municipalities or Targeted Investment Communities lists , which include most of the state’s largest cities.

According to DEEP, municipalities must demonstrate how the public will be able to access the gardens or green spaces. The land used cannot have been acquired through eminent domain and the gardens cannot be used for commercial activity.

Applications for the program are available on DEEP’s website where you can also find additional information on the grant program.

