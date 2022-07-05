Amazon Prime Day hiking deals 2022: today's best early sales

You're in the right place to find all of this year's best Amazon Prime Day hiking deals. Whether you're looking for a new pair of hiking boots, a waterproof jacket, or some great hiking pants, we'll be gathering together all the best offers right here.

Amazon Prime Day is happening on July 12-13, 2022, and will see prices slashed on all kinds of hiking gear. We'll be scouring Amazon by hand and assembling all the best offers for you right here.

You don't have to wait for the big day itself either; many stores are holding their own sales too, including 4 July events in the US. Many retailers often hold their own events to compete with Prime Day too, so we'll bringing you the hottest deals from other stores as well if they beat Amazon's prices.

To be certain you can grab the best deals as soon as they land, make sure you sign up to Amazon Prime ahead of the day itself. Once you're signed up, you'll also be able to enjoy the benefits of Amazon Prime's music, streaming and free delivery, so there is real value in becoming a member. And with Amazon offering Prime trial periods for free, you can enjoy these deals at no extra cost – just make sure you cancel your subscription before you get a surprise fee!

The best early Amazon Prime Day hiking deals

Amazon Prime Day is likely still a few weeks away, but you don't have to wait that long to save on hiking boots, shoes, jackets, pants, and more. We're rounding up the best offers from retailers around the web so you can grab a great deal today.

Star Spangled Summer Sale at Bass Pro

Fourth July is over, but the sale is still on at Bass Pro. The store has cut the price of hiking, camping, fishing, and hunting gear. There are big savings on everything from camping chairs and fishing reels through to hiking sandals and even double-burner camping stoves. View Deal

Sale and clearance deals at REI

REI has gathered together all its sale and outlet gear in one place, with offers including up to 50% off Patagonia apparel, and up to 40% off The North Face. There are big savings on climbing and trail running gear as well, so it's well worth taking a while to browse. View Deal

Dick's Sporting Goods hiking clearance

There are savings on a wide array of hiking gear at Dick's Sporting Goods, including apparel and footwear. Browse around to find deals on hiking shoes, shorts and T-shirts, Hydroflask bottles, and lots more. View Deal

Huge Backcountry sale

There's up to 50% off big name brands in Backcountry's sale, including Patagonia, Thule, Marmot, Hydro Flask, and Black Diamond to name just a few. Hunt around and you'll find big savings on virtually every price of hiking and camping gear you could want. View Deal

Today's best hiking offers at Amazon

The biggest deals will start to land on July 12, but there are always some big savings on hiking gear at Amazon if you know where to look. Whether you need a headlamp, backpack, or a new pair of hiking shorts, you'll find something here. View Deal

Wiggle outdoor gear sale

Browse through Wiggle's sale and you'll find some hefty discounts on heaps of hiking and trail running gear. There are even some good quality shoes on offer, but move fast if your size is in stock, as they tend to sell out quickly. View Deal

When is Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is taking place on July 12-13, 2022, and we're expecting deals to start landing as early as midnight. More offers will be arriving throughout the two-day event, and we'll keep this guide updated with all the best deals as soon as they arrive.

Amazon won't be the only one cutting prices, either. Over the years, Amazon Prime Day has turned into a miniature Black Friday, with other stores also offering deep discounts. These deals sometimes start before Prime Day itself, and often continue longer, so you can still pick up a bargain after the event is over.

If you're in the market for a new tent, sleeping bag, or stove, we'll also be rounding up the best Amazon Prime Day camping deals with everything you could want for a comfortable campsite.

Amazon Prime Day hiking deals to watch for

One of the smartest ways to shop on Amazon Prime Day is to make a note of exactly what you want to buy ahead of time, and look for deals on that specific item. To make things easier, we've tested and rated a huge array of essential hiking and camping gear, and compiled lists of the very best items that we'd use ourselves in the backcountry.

