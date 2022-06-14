ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd Mayweather slams Amir Khan’s claim boxing legend offered him exhibition and says Brit asked him to appear in video

By Jack Figg
 5 days ago

FLOYD MAYWEATHER has denied offering Amir Khan an exhibition bout.

The pair of former rivals bumped into each other in May when Mayweather was due to fight in Dubai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCS3s_0gAZd6PQ00
Floyd Mayweather bumped into old rival Amir Khan in Dubai Credit: INSTAGRAM

Khan later claimed the boxing legend tried to talk him out of retirement and suggested they could face each other.

But Mayweather has hit out at the rumours in a bid to set the record straight.

He said in Las Vegas: "Amir Khan said, 'Yeah, me and Floyd Mayweather talked about doing an exhibition'. That wasn't true.

"Amir Khan has seen me in Dubai in the lobby of the Armani hotel.

"When he's seen me, he said, 'Get on my video with me'.

"I got on his video with him, he was recording while I talked, said hey or whatever, next thing you know he's saying, 'Me and Mayweather talked about doing an exhibition'. Which is not true."

Mayweather, 45, was set to make his boxing return atop of the Burj Al Arab hotel HELIPAD against former sparring partner Don Moore.

But the death of 73-year-old UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan forced the extraordinary exhibition to be scrapped.

Instead, Mayweather dominated Moore over eight rounds one week later in Abu Dhabi.

Khan, 35, watched ringside and later called out the unbeaten American icon.

He told videographer azizdxb: "We saw the event today, I think Floyd needs a real challenge.

"We should do it, 100 per cent guys, let's make it happen. I'm calling him out. Either hit me up or hit my brother up."

Khan's callout came despite announcing his retirement following defeat to bitter rival Kell Brook, 36, in February.

Mayweather officially hung up the gloves in 2017 after beating UFC superstar Conor McGregor, 33.

But he has competed in three exhibitions since, against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, 23, YouTuber Logan Paul, 27, and boxer Moore.

Mayweather has announced his next cameo in the ring will come in September in Japan against MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura, 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIRCk_0gAZd6PQ00
Floyd Mayweather is set to return in September against Mikuru Asakura Credit: Getty

