ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

No satisfaction: Mick Jagger has COVID

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cs3b3_0gAZZzUw00

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam on Monday, just hours before it was due to start after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The band announced the cancelation in a statement, saying the 78-year-old Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium” on the outskirts of Amsterdam. There were no further details about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled and tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Taco Bell of the future: New restaurant opens with 4-lane drive-thru system

Some fans were already in the stadium when it was announced that the show had been scrapped.

The veteran rockers are touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johan Cruyff
Person
Mick Jagger
WTWO/WAWV

Pride decorations spark outrage in Loogootee

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Loogootee City Council voted to take down the Pride flags that had been put around town earlier this week, putting an end to a saga that began back in January. Tim and Tracy Brown-Salsman said they first went to city council back at the start of 2022 to ask if […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Rolling Stones#Taco Bell#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after pointing gun at officer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man is behind bars and faces several charges after allegedly battering a woman and pointing a gun at police. According to the Terre Haute Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Garfield Avenue to a reported domestic battery. Vigo County Dispatch advised […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Minor injury crash closes SR 59 temporarily

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: State Road 59 is now back open. A law enforcement officer on the scene reported that a driver fell asleep at the wheel and suffered a minor injury as a result of the crash. Original: Clay County dispatch has confirmed that traffic on State Road 59 has been shut […]
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Where to find the best chocolate shop in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For millions of people all across the planet, chocolate makes everything better. July 7 is World Chocolate Day, and Yelp is getting ready for the sweet occasion by highlighting the best chocolate shop in each state. In Indiana, the chocolate champion is SoChatti in Indianapolis. The business, located in the Circle City Industrial […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy