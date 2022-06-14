ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WRBR (103.9 The Bear)/South Bend, IN Names Kyle Guderian New PD

Cover picture for the articleFEDERATED MEDIA Active Rock WRBR (103.9 THE BEAR)/SOUTH BEND, IN has named KYLE GUDERIAN their new PD, replacing DARCY MURPHY who is leaving for a job outside of...

WNDU

Multi-neighborhood garage sale underway in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Four South Bend neighborhoods have come together to coordinate a massive garage sale weekend. The big sale kicks off on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The participating neighborhoods are Fox Run, Nature’s Gate, Augustine Lakes, and Westwood Hills @ Elbel.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Third Thursdays in downtown Mishawaka

You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: One infant's battle with Tetralogy of Fallot

‘Discovery Kitchen Live in the Park’ kicks off summer in South Bend. Each Thursday until the end of July, Discovery Kitchen Live will be at a local park serving fresh and nutritious meals for free for South Bend students. Updated: 10 minutes ago. The new and upgraded facility will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Brown trout stocked in two northeast Indiana bodies of water

In late May, biologists with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife stocked two bodies of water in northeast Indiana with roughly 3,000 brown trout averaging 8 inches in length. The trout, obtained from Wolf Creek National Fish Hatchery in Kentucky, were stocked into the Oliver Lake chain in LaGrange County (Oliver, Olin, and Martin lakes) and the Pigeon River at county roads 327 and 175 in Steuben County.
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

The Great Race coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Over 150 vintage automobiles will arrive at the Studebaker National Museum and The History Museum on June 22 as a part of the 2022 edition of the Great Race, a competitive controlled-speed endurance driving competition. The museums will serve as a lunch checkpoint during the nine-day,...
WNDU

Modified trash pick-up schedule next week in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend has announced a modified trash pickup schedule for Juneteenth. No trash will be picked up on Monday, and that means:. - Areas that are normally serviced on Mondays will have their trash picked up on Tuesday. - Tuesday areas will...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jefferson Starship Marks Return Of Rockin’ Riley Concert Tonight

WARSAW — Warsaw’s first major Central Park concert in nearly three years will arrive Friday night, June 17, under ideal weather conditions. Jefferson Starship (Find Your Way Back,” “Count On Me,” and “We Built This City On Rock And Roll”) is this year’s headliner for the annual Rockin’ For Riley Concert. They’ll take the stage at the Central Park Glover Pavilion at 8 p.m. The opening act, Roanoke, will start the show off at 6:30 p.m.
WARSAW, IN
awesomemitten.com

Don’t Miss the US-12 Heritage Trail Michigan Road Trip [Itinerary]

Planning a road trip along US-12 Heritage Trail in Michigan? Awesome Mitten contributor Aaron Cruz shares his experience and suggestions to help you plan your own Michigan road trip itinerary!. Editor’s Note: This article was originally written during the summers of 2016 and 2017. It has been updated for accuracy....
MICHIGAN STATE
wfft.com

Severe winds destroy airplane hangar on Columbia City farm

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Monday night’s severe storms tore through Whitley County down State Road 9. So the next day, Jerry Wigent checked his farm, where one airplane hangar shed stood mostly unscathed. The other features an airplane that shouldn't be airborne in the way it stands now.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
abc57.com

Car show to headline July First Friday in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- In addition to live music and local food and drink, a classic car show will be rolling into Goshen for First Friday on July 1. Registration is now open for the Celebrate Goshen Car Show, where owners of collectible cars and motorcycles are invited to take part in a competition for awards such as Best of Show and People’s Choice. The cost is $15 per vehicle.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend Police respond to shooting on Huey Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after one person was shot on South Bend’s west side on Wednesday night. South Bend Police were called to the 100 block of Huey Street around 7:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting. According to police, there is one male victim...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Indiana man pleads guilty in killings of 2 former co-workers

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man accused of fatally shooting two former co-workers at a northern Indiana pizza shop has pleaded guilty to the slayings. Jose Benitez-Tilley pleaded guilty Thursday in Elkhart County to two counts of murder ahead of a jury trial that had been set for Aug. 1, The Elkhart Truth reported.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on SR 15 in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on State Road 15 around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Deputies said the 38-year-old motorcyclist was traveling north through a grassy area next to the road when his motorcycle collided with a large hole and overturned onto State Road 15, just north of CR 50.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police officer retires

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Longtime South Bend Police officer Mark Chabot, who was facing termination, has retired. The Board of Public Safety approved his retirement at their meeting on Wednesday. In April, Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski submitted a letter to the board recommending Chabot's termination. At the same time, Chabot...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Syracuse man arrested after tri-county pursuit

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, multiple Indiana law enforcement agencies apprehended a man after a pursuit spanned three different counties. The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department alongside multiple other agencies arrested Randall Koth, 47, on outstanding warrants for both burglary and theft. According to police, authorities received a...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Things are kicking off for the 34th Elkhart Jazz Festival

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Music runs deep in Elkhart. Since 1988, the Elkhart Jazz Festival has combined small town hospitality with the excitement of big city jazz. Thursday evening, starting at 7 p.m., the festival is kicking off with a free concert by ‘Truth in Jazz,’ at the Lerner Theater, and ticketed performances at the Wellfield Botanic Garden.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Rochester man under arrest after crash

A Rochester man was placed under arrested after a crash that occurred when police say he started chasing a man from Plymouth who he said stole gasoline from him. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the area of State Road 16 and County Road 600-East in Cass County, Indiana.
ROCHESTER, IN

