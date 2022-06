Just been reading a post on how the BBC (as of course ITV was on strike at this point in 1979, and there was no Channel 4 or Channel 5 at that time too) did a newsflash on the assassination of Lord Mountbatten, so I just wondered how did the 5 main channels first report these attacks (I know on 9/11, BBC 1 broke the news just after Neighbours and that ITV broke into Crossroads to break the news). I know that the afternoon blocks of CBBC (CBeebies as well in the case of 7/7) and CITV were bumped to both BBC 2 and ITV 2 respectively on both dates.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 HOURS AGO