PFF: Bills' Dawson Knox a 'Tier 3' tight end

By Justin DiLoro
 5 days ago
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox was ranked as the 12th-best player at his position by Pro Football Focus. The rankings, which examined the top 15 tight ends in the league, were broken into different tiers.

Knox was placed in 3three, falling into the “best of the rest” category as described by the football analytics outlet.

Here’s how PFF viewed Knox:

No quarterback found more success targeting a tight end than Josh Allen with Dawson Knox in 2021. That connection garnered a 130.5 passer rating last season, the highest of any QB-TE duo for the year. The 6-foot-4, 254-pound Knox thrived downfield with six touchdowns over 10 yards downfield in regular-season action (second-most among tight ends). And Knox did that despite suffering a broken hand midway through the season, an injury that kept him out a handful of games. While his ceiling is in question and there’s reason to believe some of his 2021 production numbers could regress in 2022, Knox brings a well-rounded athletic profile and a known floor to the table.

Knox set career bests with 49 receptions, 587 receiving yards, and nine touchdown reception in 2021. The combination of Knox’s growth and the Bills’ explosive offensive puts him on the radar for breakout candidates in 2022.

Knox was the second-best tight end in this AFC from this list, falling behind the New England Patriots’ Hunter Henry, who was slotted in 10th place.

The rankings were calculated using a variety of factors, including wins above replacement and PFF’s play-by-play grading system.

IN THIS ARTICLE
