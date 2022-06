After just shy of a year on the job, Cherokee Police Chief Josh Taylor announced June 13 that he would resign from the post. “It has been my honor to serve my community and the people I care so much about,” Taylor said in a statement. “We have accomplished a lot of great things this past year, but it is time for new adventures. I appreciate all of you and thank you for your understanding.”

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO