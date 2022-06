When we see an animal for sale at a pet store, we immediately want to get them. But most people are unaware about what happens behind the curtains of the “puppy factory” industry. The females that give birth to the puppies never get the rest they need and are forced to breed constantly in confined kennels without socialization, healthcare, or any kind of care whatsoever. They’re only given food so their reproductive cycles don’t get disturbed, but that’s about it.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO