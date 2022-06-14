ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Excessive heat watch issued for Wednesday; heat indices near 105 degrees possible

By Name
huronhub.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for...

huronhub.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Indices#The Huron Hub
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

California’s Furnace Creek expected to hit 47C as more than 60 million people under US heatwave

Calfornia’s Furnace Creek is set to hit record temperatures this year at 118F or 47C as large parts of southwestern America suffer through sweltering heat, affecting over 60 million people. Temperatures in several areas in Texas, California and Nevada, including Pheonix and Las Vegas, are touching triple digits on the Fahrenheit scale, according to warnings issued by the country’s weather department. Excessive heat warnings and advisories currently cover “an expansive area” of the US, and “critical fire weather conditions is expected across the southwest into the southern and central rockies and high plains”, the National Weather Service said. Dangerous...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heat wave threatens cities, temperatures pass triple digits

A dangerous heat wave is the lead story on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring past record levels from Michigan to Florida. High humidity will make it feel oppressive with many cities passing the 100-degree mark. California and Arizona are also experiencing extreme heat, with daytime high temperatures also getting into the...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Reuters

Heatwave scorches central U.S., people urged to stay indoors

CHICAGO, June 13 (Reuters) - A heatwave will bake the southwestern and central United States starting on Monday when record-breaking temperatures are expected to soar above 100 degrees (38C), with forecasters warning people to stay indoors and drink plenty of fluids. A large swath of the nation, stretching from central...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heat wave keeps its sticky grip on Midwest and South

The swimming season kicked into high gear early in a large swath of the U.S., as a heat wave pushed temperatures into the 90s and beyond on Wednesday in a stretch spanning from northern Florida to the Great Lakes and covering about a third of the country's population.The National Weather Service maintained an excessive heat warning through Wednesday evening for most of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, which have been dealing with the sticky humidity and soaring temperatures since Tuesday.The heat advisory in place for the Midwest and South stretched all the way eastward to the South Carolina shoreline.Meteorologists warned...
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Australia to be hit with a polar blast bringing snow, damaging winds and freezing temperatures all week with severe weather warnings across NSW

A winter welcome will blast Australia's east coast with powerful winds, showers, freezing temperatures, and fresh dumps of snow. The pool of cool air swirling over the southeast will bring below average temperatures, showers, damaging winds, and snow. The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions would turn icy on Sunday as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Heatwave affects 100m Americans amid record-breaking temperatures

More than 100m Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures soared to record highs amid a heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes.Until midweek, as many as 107.5m people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from Kansas to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin, and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.Daily temperatures records had been tied in Chicago and broken in both Nashville and Toledo by the afternoon, NWS tweeted. Several areas were expecting "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", added the NWS, issuing excessive heat...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy