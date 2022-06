Jersey City has been in the food news a lot this week with multiple new restaurants planning to open their doors. On June 14th, the popular seafood food truck known for its jumbo lump crab cakes, Angry Archie’s, announced that it would be opening a brick and mortar location in Jersey City. The storefront, opening at 565 Palisade Avenue at the space that formerly housed Alma Latina Cafe, is set to open up this fall. Read on for what we know about Angry Archie’s and its brand new Jersey City storefront location.

