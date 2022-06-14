ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caterpillar to move headquarters from Deerfield to Irving, Texas

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

Caterpillar announced Tuesday that it will move its global headquarters from north suburban Deerfield to Irving, Texas.

"We believe it's in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar's strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

The company announced in 2017 that it would locate its global headquarters in Deerfield.

Caterpillar manufactures construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives.

The company said Illinois will continue to have the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.

Deerfield Mayor Daniel Shapiro issued a statement saying, "Since moving to Deerfield in 2017, Caterpillar has been a good corporate citizen. We have enjoyed our relationship with them and appreciate all they have done for our community. However, Caterpillar is not unlike other companies that are reassessing their space needs as we come out of the pandemic. Our highly skilled labor force, transportation access and being a desirable place to live - qualities that made Deerfield an appealing corporate headquarters location for Caterpillar in 2017 - remain the same. We are disappointed to see them go but look forward to very exciting opportunities ahead."

