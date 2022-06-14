Betty Wright Hamlin

Jessie J. Beverly, 31, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 12, 2022. Jessie was born Oct. 13, 1990, in Berrien County, Mich. He was a graduate of Treasure Lake Jobs Corps. On Feb. 28, 2012, Jessie married his best friend and love, Judy Wolsey. For some time, he lived in Texas and Oklahoma before returning to Warsaw to raise his three boys as a stay-at-home dad. Jessie enjoyed listening to a variety of music, was a big supporter of Team Seas and loved to play video games with his boys and friends. Jessie will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and son.

