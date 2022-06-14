ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

Betty Wright Hamlin

By Stasia Hudak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Bell (Butcher) Wright Hamlin, 95, North Manchester, died June 13, 2022, at...

Linda ‘Lynn’ Conn Casselman — UPDATED

Linda E. “Lynn” Conn Casselman, 74, Warsaw, died Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows. She was born Oct. 26, 1947. She is survived by her four daughters, Laura (Thomas) Heilman, Shannon (David) Rogers, Jamie (Robert) Nichter and Sarah Andres; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathleen (Scot) Ellison, Colleen Sheets and Amy (Brian) Kile.
Glen Grubbs — UPDATED

Glen E. Grubbs, 90, Warsaw, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Paddock Springs Health Campus. He was born Dec. 3, 1931. He married Betty Dirck on June 29, 1957; she survives. He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Jim) Kuhlmey and Deborah (David) Burchard; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Raymond Grubbs, Violet (Frank) Unruh, Elaine Ellis and Martha (Don) Burnau; and sister-in-law, Lucille (Dick) Weirick.
Robert “Bob” Mock

Mock, 94, North Manchester, died April 16, 2022, at his Peabody assisted living home, North Manchester. He married Wilma Nonemaker on Feb. 11, 1949; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children: Max (Sue) Mock, Lana (Suzanne Mays) Mock and Linda (Jon) Smith; five grandchildren; two stepgrandsons; five great-grandchildren; and two step-great-granddaughters.
Terry Watts — PENDING

Terry Watts, 74, Warsaw, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Quintin Bradley

Quintin Joe Bradley, 56, Plymouth, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Ernestine M. Raclin Center for Hospice Care. He was born Oct. 23, 1965. He married Jackie Veney on Nov. 9, 2007; she survives. He is survived by his son, Luke Bradley; brothers, Rob (Jenny) Hurford, Argos, Mark Bradley...
Dorothy Salesman

Dorothy A. (Hyndman) Salesman, 92, Churubusco, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 11, 1929. She married Richard Salesman on June 5, 1948; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane (Randy) Zolman and Kathi Engle; her son, Greg (Teresa)...
Toni Shafer — UPDATED

Toni Shafer, 70, Akron, formerly of Greenfield, died at 7:56 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her home. She was born March 16, 1952. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Owen Family Funeral Home Enters A New Chapter

SYRACUSE — Rumors have been swirling for months, that Richard and Kim Owen, owners of Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse and North Webster are retiring. Owen is not retiring, although he may cut his hours back a bit as he has sold both funeral homes and the crematory to Cory Benz, owner of Titus Funeral Home in Warsaw. Owen will be staying on as funeral director, managing both the Syracuse and North Webster funeral homes.
Jessie Beverly — UPDATED

Jessie J. Beverly, 31, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 12, 2022. Jessie was born Oct. 13, 1990, in Berrien County, Mich. He was a graduate of Treasure Lake Jobs Corps. On Feb. 28, 2012, Jessie married his best friend and love, Judy Wolsey. For some time, he lived in Texas and Oklahoma before returning to Warsaw to raise his three boys as a stay-at-home dad. Jessie enjoyed listening to a variety of music, was a big supporter of Team Seas and loved to play video games with his boys and friends. Jessie will always be remembered as a loving husband, father and son.
Harold ‘Dave’ Waldrop — UPDATE

Harold D. “Dave” Waldrop, 72, Syracuse, died at 4:40 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Sidney, Ohio, to Garfield James and Cleo Emily (Kennedy) Waldrop. He graduated in 1968 from Goshen High School, Goshen, received his Associate’s Degree from...
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC c/o Komyatte & Casbon, PC v. Delaney Brooks, $4,688.83. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Brianna Nicole Butler, $3,514.68. Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family Trust, Patricia Snyder and Co-Trustee John Christlieb Family...
Kosciusko Home Care & Hospice Now Offers Palliative Care

WARSAW — Just because a person is suffering with a serious illness or condition doesn’t mean they don’t want to receive care. Kosciusko County Home Care & Hospice’s new program aims to help with that. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, June...
UPDATE: Home Destroyed In Syracuse

SYRACUSE — Turkey Creek Fire Territory responded to a report of a structure fire by a passerby at 6028 E. Searfoss Dr., Syracuse, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. The first firefighter arrived on scene at 1:31 p.m. and everyone was reported to be outside of the structure....
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 8:07 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 3648 Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Stephen F. Henwood, 57, EMS B59 Lane, Warsaw. Henwood was traveling west in a parking lot when he hit a cement post head-on. He told officers that he couldn’t see very well because of the sun. No injuries were reported in the accident. The concrete post was not damaged and Henwood’s vehicle did not need towed. Damage up to $10,000.
UPDATE: Fort Wayne Man Seriously Injured In Semi Crash

WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man was seriously injured in a crash involving two semis on Monday, June 13. Rafael A. Woods, 52, Warsaw Street, Fort Wayne, was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend via helicopter following the wreck that happened shortly before noon Monday. It happened on US 30, east of SR 15 in Warsaw.
Etna Green Approves Niblock Bid For Two Paving Projects

ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Town Council approved a bid from Niblock Excavating, Bristol, for two asphalt paving projects on town roads. During a June 14 meeting, council opened two sealed bids for the project, the second being from Phend & Brown, Milford. Paving work will take place on Spring Street from SR 19 to Elm Street, and on Pearl Street from SR 19 to High Street.
Echoes Of The Past Bringing Tractors To Claypool Summer Festival

CLAYPOOL — The summer heat predicted for Saturday, June 18, will make it the perfect day to treat yourself to some delicious tractor-churned ice cream. The Echoes of the Past will be participating in the Claypool Summer Festival. The club will have antique and vintage tractors in the parade and then on display from 1-3 p.m. on Railroad Street for patrons of the festival to see.
Claypool Man Arrested After Assaulting Officer

WARSAW — A Claypool man was arrested after allegedly putting an officer in a headlock while resisting arrest. Brandon Timothy Eads, 36, 304 W. Walnut St., Claypool, is charged with battery against a public safety official, a level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, and invasion of privacy, all class A misdemeanors.
County BZA Denies Exception For Wedding Venue

WARSAW — Courtney Fields’ request for an exception for the purpose of allowing a commercial recreation and wedding venue in an agricultural district was unanimously denied by the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals regular meeting Tuesday, June 14. Fields’ property is located east of SR 13, west...
Missing Teen Story Retracted, Removed

On Wednesday, June 15, InkFreeNews and The Mail-Journal published a story about Elizabeth Walters, a teenager from Syracuse, who was found after a Silver Alert was issued by police. The story has been taken offline because of inaccuracies and because it did not meet our standards for coverage involving juveniles....
