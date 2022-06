Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton may still be under indictment, but it’s unlikely that he’ll be in court before the 2022 midterms where he’ll face re-election. The chronicle of Paxton’s legal woes is long and sordid, but in short, he was indicted for securities fraud in 2015 shortly after becoming attorney general. As the state’s top lawyer, he has been able to slow-walk the investigation for years, fighting over minutiae such as pay for the special prosecutors and the venue his trial will eventually be held in.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO