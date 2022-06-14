ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'She's clueless!' Marjorie Taylor Greene is blasted after blaming US tampon shortage on products 'being put in men's bathrooms for transgender people'

By Rachael Bunyan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been blasted as 'clueless' after she blamed the US tampon shortage on products being put in men's bathrooms for transgender people.

The 48-year-old congresswoman claimed that store shelves across the US are bereft of the essential products because 'men are buying tampons'.

But US companies producing tampons have blamed the shortage on Covid-19 related supply chain issues and shortages in staff.

Proctor & Gamble, the owner of the tampon brand Tampax, said in its most recent earnings call that it was having trouble getting the raw materials needed to make tampons, as well as problems shipping the finished products to stores across the country.

Yet the Georgia Republican claimed the shortage is due to tampons being put in men's bathrooms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cPAna_0gAXa16O00
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has been blasted as 'clueless' after she blamed the US tampon shortage on products being put in men's bathrooms for transgender people

'There's now a shortage of tampons, and that's probably because men are buying tampons,' Greene said during a discussion about the transgender community on the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network.

'They put tampons in men's bathrooms. So this is the war on women.'

Her claims sparked backlash, with many Twitter users calling her 'clueless'.

One user wrote: 'Crazy Rep. Greene says there is a shortage of Tampons because Trans men are using them. She says they are being put in men's bathrooms.

'What she should have said, if she wasn't such a massive liar, is the problem is a shortage of materials. By why let truth spoil your narrative.'

Another user responded to Greene's comments and wrote: 'Uh... no they aren't. There's a shortage because of a raw material shortage by, you guessed it, shipping issues that resulted from the pandemic and haven't recovered.'

American writer Susan Eloise Hinton tweeted: 'Beyond stupid.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXuFs_0gAXa16O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEl7c_0gAXa16O00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TnU2p_0gAXa16O00
Her claims sparked backlash, with many Twitter users calling her 'clueless'

P&G noted in a recent earnings call that it was having trouble sourcing raw materials for tampons and other feminine care products, as well as getting them on trucks bound for retailers.

Raw materials that go into tampons, including cotton, rayon, and sometimes pulp and plastic for applicators, have been some of the most in-demand raw materials throughout the pandemic, Time reported, because these material have gone into medical products.

Sheng Lu, a professor in the Department of Fashion and Apparel Studies at the University of Delaware, said this is the third straight year the demand for cotton has exceeded production.

'Tampons are a staple product—a life necessity,' Lu told Time. 'If you look at the pricing strategy for the big players, they will consider more price increases for these necessity products.'

Women have been complaining that they have been unable to access the essential sanitary products for weeks.

One woman tweeted: 'Just came from Walgreens and year, the tampon shortage is real. If you use cotton I'd go ahead and pray your next period's light.'

Another tweeted: 'A tampon shortage? Do y'all just hate women? I'm about to give birth soon and there's no formula and no tampons? What am I supposed to do?'

A nationwide baby formula shortage was triggered when the largest baby formula factory in the US closed February after a bacteria contamination and has since worsened nationally.

Abbott Laboratories finally reopened infant formula production at its facility in Sturgis on Saturday having met FDA requirements agreed to last month.

And before the recall of the Abbott formula, 11% of powdered baby formula was out of stock because of Covid pandemic-related supply-chain shortages and inflation. Before the pandemic, the normal out-of-stock range for powdered formula was 5% to 7%, according to IRI.

Greene has faced criticism in the past for her statements about the transgender community. In February, she appeared to suggest the threat of violence is how people need to 'stand up' against transgender and nonbinary people.

She also said moves to strengthen LGBT rights in the US would 'put trans rights above women's rights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NVo6K_0gAXa16O00
Greene has faced criticism in the past for her statements about the transgender community

Greene was also mocked online last month for claiming that Bill Gates wants you to eat meat grown in a 'peach tree dish'.

'You have to accept the fact that the government totally wants to provide surveillance on every part of your life,' Greene said in the latest episode of MTG Live, broadcast on her social media channels.

'They want to know when you are eating, they want to know if you are eating a cheeseburger - which is very bad because Bill Gates wants you to eat his fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish.'

She continued: 'So you will probably get a little zap inside your body and that is saying 'no, no, don't eat a real cheeseburger, eat the fake burger,' the fake meat from Bill Gates.

'They probably also want to know when you go to the bathroom, if your bowel movements are on time or consistent. I mean, what else do these people want to know?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqUeg_0gAXa16O00
Marjorie Taylor Greene has warned that Bill Gates wants people to eat meat grown in a 'peach tree dish'

Greene, famed for her embrace of conspiracy theories, was referring to the meat alternatives such as Impossible Burger and Beyond.

Gates is an investor, either personally or through Breakthrough Energy Ventures, in several companies working to produce alternatives to meat, including Beyond Meats, Carbon Engineering, Impossible Foods, and Memphis Meats.

The UN estimates that livestock rearing makes up more than 14 percent of all man-made greenhouse gases, including methane, worldwide - with beef the worst culprit.

Greene's comments were met with ridicule.

Adam Kinzinger, her fellow Republican congressman, tweeted: 'Oh my goodness. @RepMTG completely said 'peach tree dish'!!!!!!'

One Twitter user suggested: 'I propose using Marjorie Taylor Greene and her peach tree dish video for a 'stay in school' PSA.

'Her stupidity is a terrible thing to waste.'

Another referenced her infamous February invocation of the 'gazpacho police', when she meant the gestapo.

Taylor Greene declared: 'Not only do we have the DC jail which is the DC gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress, spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff and spying on American citizens.'

On Monday, one person joked: 'If you want to make sure Bill Gates can't track you through your cheeseburger, always cook your meat in a peach tree dish. If the Gazpacho Police happen to show up, hit 'em with your space laser. Pew pew @RepMTG.'

Another said: 'If I'm magnetized from the vaccine, do the cheeseburger tracking devices still work?'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'I'm a very Catholic person and I believe in a woman's right to make her own decisions': Nancy Pelosi insists her faith doesn't clash with her pro-choice views after she was banned from communion by her local bishop

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi spoke out about the apparent contradictions regarding her pro-abortion politics and her Roman Catholic faith on Thursday, weeks after being banned from taking the sacrament of Communion. Pelosi, 82, was asked about attacks on crisis pregnancy centers and Catholic churches in the wake of...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

The Clintons claim America is on the edge of losing democracy: Hillary says 'everything that everybody else cares about' could 'go out the window' and Bill tells James Corden he fears for the 'structure of government'

Bill and Hillary Clinton both suggested that American democracy is teetering on the edge of existence in a pair of separate interviews this week. The pair both said the government as we know it is at risk after the third January 6 committee hearing and a new poll saying a majority of both Democrats and Republicans believe America will 'cease to exist' as a democracy.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Cotton, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Daily Mail

January 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar says rioter will testify TODAY that if they had found Mike Pence during Capitol assault they would have 'probably killed him'

Thursday's hearing on the January 6th insurrection will include testimony from a rioter, who will say if they had found Mike Pence that day they 'probably would have killed him.'. Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar, who sits on the House committee investigating the origins of the insurrection, said the rioter is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Beverly Hills anti-vaccine doctor says her 'reputation has been utterly shredded' as she is jailed for two months for storming the U.S. Capitol to give speech during riot

A California anti-vaccine doctor has been sentenced to two months in prison for storming the US Capitol. US District Judge Christopher Cooper sentenced Dr. Simone Gold to 12 months of supervised release after her 60-day prison term and ordered her to pay a $9,500 fine. The doctor, who is a...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to say when Biden's last negative covid test was and says his testing 'cadence' hasn't changed – before source finally tells network he was negative Monday

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got in some heated clashes with reporters Monday as she refused to provide the date of President Biden's last covid test and said nothing had changed about his testing 'cadence.'. The White House has always held back information about the precise nature of Biden's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Bill Gates
Daily Mail

Student at elite $55,000-a-year New York City private school rails against 'far-left faculty's political bias' and slams staff for 'forcing children to censor themselves out of fear they might antagonize their teachers'

A student at an elite New York City private school accused a 'far-left faculty' of pushing their political biases on students and forcing the kids to censor themselves so as to not antagonize their teachers. Horace Mann senior Ryan Finlay blasted the $55,000-a-year academy in an op-ed piece in his...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Travel misery continues for a third day: Nearly 800 flights are canceled and more than 3,000 are delayed with airlines blaming the weather as Americans face bumpy start to their summer vacations

Almost 800 flights have been cancelled and nearly 3,000 delayed today - the third consecutive day of travel misery for thousands of Americans trying to start their summer vacations. A total of 8,900 delays and 1,470 cancelation thwarted US travels on Friday and more than 1,700 were canceled on Thursday.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Leaked audio of more than 80 TikTok meetings reveal China-based employees are accessing US user data, new report claims

Leaked audio from more than 80 internal TikTok meetings reveal Chinese-based employees of the popular video sharing app have repeatedly accessed US user data, according to a report by BuzzFeed News. The recordings, which were captured from September 2021 through January 2022, include 14 statements from nine TikTok employees who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

California-based execs of Latin music company are arrested for business ties to Mexico-based concert promoter linked to powerful drug cartels

A California-based Latin music company CEO and an associate are being accused of engaging in business transactions with a Mexican-based concert promoter who has ties to drug cartels in Mexico. Ángel del Villar, 41, owner of Del Records and talent agency Del Entertainment, and Luca Scalisi, 56, the chief financial...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Racism#Republican#Proctor Gamble
Daily Mail

Spoils of war! Mega $325 million Russian-owned superyacht with swimming pool and helipad seized by the US from Kremlin oligarch in Fiji is sailing to Hawaii under American flag and all-new crew

A Russian-owned but US-seized yacht worth $325 million with a swimming pool and helipad is on its way to Hawaii, displaying an American flag while it sails, with an all-new crew after a Kremlin-affiliated oligarch attempted to disguise its ownership. The 106-metre (350ft) Amadea arrived in Fiji on April 13...
HAWAII STATE
Daily Mail

Thousands of NHS staff are given right to three days off for fertility treatment as proposed law to force employers to give women and their partners paid leave for IVF goes before Parliament

A proposed new law to force all employers to give women paid leave for IVF treatment will come before Parliament tomorrow. It states that undergoing fertility courses would be treated in the same as antenatal appointments during pregnancy. NHS England and NHS Improvement have recently given all their nearly 8,000...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky beams as she says she's approved COVID vaccines for babies as young as six months old - even though just 442 under 4s have been killed by virus since pandemic began

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has officially signed off on Covid-19 vaccines for babies as young as six months old - and couldn't keep the smile from her face as she announced the news. Walensky's approval comes after a panel of advisors to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson's plan to cut UK's reliance on China for the importation of critical goods such as pharmaceuticals has been quietly scrapped

Boris Johnson risks angering the China-sceptics in his party by quietly dropping his policy of reducing Britain’s reliance on imports from the country. Two years ago, during the height of the pandemic, the Prime Minister instructed civil servants to draw up plans for ‘Project Defend’ – a strategy for protecting national security after the pandemic by diversifying the UK’s imports of critical goods, such as pharmaceuticals, away from Beijing.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

How woke Whitehall 'blob' is killing Brexit: 'Defeatist' officials are thwarting efforts to cash in on opportunities from the EU vote, report finds

Boris Johnson is failing to reap the full benefits of Brexit because the country’s ruling elites are being crippled by a woke dogma, a powerful new report has concluded. Experts at the Centre for Brexit Policy argue the nation is being held back by the ‘defeatist mindset’ of civil servants, who are abandoning their impartiality to thwart the Government’s ambition.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

My conman lover, the FBI and a 3,000-mile dash for justice: By the time Chrissy Handy realised her son’s father had duped her out of her life savings, he had fled the country

In June 2003, I met Alexander Marc Alphonsus Nathaniel d’Ariken de Rothschild-Hatton. He claimed he was a financier and the illegitimate son of multimillionaire banker Edmond de Rothschild. The lies he told me seem preposterous now (including but not limited to the fact that he’d attended Oxford University by the age of 15 and had degrees in both engineering and economics but couldn’t describe his current position as it involved the Official Secrets Act).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'We're too sick to work': Number of people on sick leave hits 2.54million - up almost a fifth from before the pandemic

The number of people on long-term sick leave has leapt by nearly a fifth since before the pandemic. As employers struggle to hire staff, a staggering 2.54 million working-age people said they were too unwell to hold down a job this spring, according to the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) Labour Force Survey – up 18 per cent from spring 2019.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

419K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy