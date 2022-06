Sharron Davidson went to her heavenly home with Jesus on June 10, 2022, surrounded by her family that she loved unconditionally and that deeply loved her. She was born on Oct. 23, 1943, in San Rafael, California, moved to Stroud, Oklahoma, at the age of two and graduated from Stroud High School in 1961. She married Ken Davidson on Aug. 10, 1961. They have three daughters, Lisa Hudson, Kelliann Hale and Amy Davidson.

