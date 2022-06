Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday June 15, 2022, at Spence Cemetery in Tylertown for Glenda Pigott Lucky, 77, of Tylertown, who passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Merit Wesley Health Center in Hattiesburg. Interment will be at Spence Cemetery. Bro. Mike Anderson will officiate the services.

