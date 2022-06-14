ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Lloyd Columbus “Honey” Majors

By Traci Mason
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Age 84) Funeral service will be Wednesday June 15th at 1pm...

Homer M. Mason

(Age 84, of Binns Mill Road) Funeral service will be Wednesday June 15th at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Earl E. “Dickie” Harris Jr

(Age 85, of Cerulean) Funeral service will be Saturday June 18th at 11am at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wall Cemetery.
CERULEAN, KY
Man flown to Skyline after being pinned under vehicle

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital early Wednesday morning after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle on Bradshaw Road. First responders were notified about 2:30 a.m. of a man who became stuck underneath his vehicle when the jack slipped, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says a passerby had already extricated the victim by the time crews arrived.
NASHVILLE, TN
City, county present proclamation for Juneteenth

Hopkinsville and Christian County leaders gathered at the courthouse Tuesday morning to help proclaim Sunday, June 19th as Juneteenth—the holiday that recognizes when the final slaves in Texas were told of the Emancipation Proclamation. Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclamation, with Mayor Lynch noting slaves...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Woman charged in death of Clarksville five-month old infant

The Clarksville Police Department has charged a woman with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of an infant in August of 2021. According to a news release, investigation began when officers were called to a home on Hadley Drive on August 6, 2021 for reports of a non-responsive five-month old girl. The child’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Lynn Camia told officers she had been taking a bath with the baby when she fell asleep. The infant, Angela Stanford, was taken to Tennova Healthcare hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Search warrants led todrug trafficking arrests

Hopkinsville police served federal search warrants at two locations in the city Tuesday afternoon, leading to the arrests of four people on drug trafficking charges. Arrest citations say 26-year old Demarius Cager, 50-year old Yolanda Halliman and 48-year old Steven Cager of Hopkinsville were arrested at a Hancock Street home and charged with trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in marijuana.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Oak Grove shooting suspect sentenced

Sentencing was held Wednesday in Christian Circuit Court for the man who pled guilty this month for his role in the 2018 shooting of Keosha Willis on Meridians Way in Oak Grove. Adrian Murray pled guilty June 2 to facilitation to first-degree assault as part of a deal that came...
OAK GROVE, KY
Orr selected as Muhlenberg schools superintendent

The Muhlenberg County School Board has selected a Christian County native and former Todd County administrator as its next superintendent. Contessa Orr began her teaching career at Todd County as a special education teacher 22 years ago. She later served as the assistant principal and guidance counselor of Olmstead Elementary, principal of North Todd Elementary, director of federal programs in Todd County and then chief academic officer of Logan County Schools.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Second suspect in 2006 murder arraigned

Regina Vause, one of the suspects charged in the 2006 murder of Roscoe Mayes, was arraigned in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon. Vause’s arraignment had been delayed to allow her time to find a private attorney, but Judge Andrew Self appointed a public defender to the case Wednesday and entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Murray man killed in single-vehicle crash at end of pursuit

A Murray man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 80 in Calloway County Monday night following a high-speed pursuit. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy was patrolling on Highway 80 around 11 p.m. when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly turned onto Poor Farm Road where it intersects with US 641 North and accelerated in speed.
MURRAY, KY
Defendants testify in FUMC Daycare trial

The two suspects on trial this week for their alleged roles in child abuse at the First United Methodist Church daycare testified on their own behalves Wednesday. Attorney Eric Bearden called former day care employee Allison Simpson, who’s charged with 30 counts of criminal abuse, to the stand. She...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Thursday

Western Kentucky continues to roast in a historic heat wave as the excessive heat warning for the region continues until 8 p.m. Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s will combine with the humidity to create heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees, causing continued danger for those working outdoors. Those folks should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned building or in a shady area.
KENTUCKY STATE
Reckless homicide suspect appears in court

There will be a corrected indictment in the reckless homicide case against Robert Jackson, after a recent superseding indictment contained an error. Jackson appeared alongside defense attorney Olivia Adams, who informed the court she needs more time to go through the substantial amount of evidence in the case, as well as get some concerns about preserving blood test evidence addressed.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Christian Fiscal Court approves resolution for solar company

Christian Fiscal Court approved a resolution Tuesday morning that could help pave the way for a company to construct a 550-acre solar energy generation and storage facility in north Christian County. It would be near a TVA transmission line in the Dogwood area of Christian County and Seth Wilmore with...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Wilcox declared winner of Ward 7 election

Doug Wilcox will be the next city council member to represent Ward 7 on Hopkinsville City Council after Christian Circuit Judge John Atkins proclaimed him the winner of the contested Republican primary during a hearing Tuesday afternoon. Initial results showed Wilcox defeating Mark Graham by a single vote, but the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
CCPS hires Johnna Brown as director of communications

The Christian County Public School System has announced the hiring of Johnna Brown as the district’s new director of communications. She most recently served as support staff for the communications department and in recent months was the interim communications director. A news release says Brown began her educational career...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
CCPS teacher named to the 2022 PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Program

Kentucky Educational Television has named a Christian County teacher to the 2022 class of educators selected for the PBS Digital Innovator All-Star Program. According to a news release, Chris Tyson Renshaw has taught for the past 21 years in various areas such as Technology Education, Special Education, Credit Recovery as well as served as Library Media Specialist. She is currently a learning coach with the Christian County Technology Department.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY

