Lloyd Columbus “Honey” Majors

The Clarksville Police Department has charged a woman with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of an infant in August of 2021. According to a news release, investigation began when officers were called to a home on Hadley Drive on August 6, 2021 for reports of a non-responsive five-month old girl. The child’s grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Lynn Camia told officers she had been taking a bath with the baby when she fell asleep. The infant, Angela Stanford, was taken to Tennova Healthcare hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO