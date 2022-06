STILLWATER – Hey, lets have some fun this weekend. Nothing heavy here like offensive line depth, which by the way, I promise will be okay. The offensive line looks much more complete this summer in metabolic workouts. No, I’m going to bring you a couple of list stories this weekend. It isn’t yet July, but I’m going to predict a few explosions for this fall that will beat the heck out of firecrackers or bottle rockets. These will be much closer to those old M80s.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO