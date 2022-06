(Omaha, NE) -- A long-time Omaha Italian restaurant is closing its doors. After more than 30 years in business, Lo Sole Mio announced on Wednesday that it will permanently close. The Losole family says they had been looking for someone to buy the business but had no offers, forcing them to shut down the South Omaha restaurant. Their last day will be on Saturday, July 2nd.

1 DAY AGO