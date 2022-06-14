KayCyy – 2022 XXL Freshman

XXL has revealed its 2022 Freshman Class. The new list of up-and-coming musicians includes 12 artists in total: Cochise, Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, KenTheMan, SoFaygo, Big Scarr, Big30, KayCyy, Doechii, Kali, Nardo Wick, and BabyTron, who won the fan-voted Freshman 10th spot. Find the cover below. Palm Bay, Florida rapper...
Joey Bada$$ broke onto the scene in 2012 with his debut mixtape 1999, and he’s now celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the project. On Sunday (June 12), the leader of the Pro Era collective hopped on Instagram to ring in the celebratory moment. In the post, the Brooklyn rapper...
Denzel Curry, whose recently released Melt My Eyez See Your Future album should absolutely be in constant rotation for you and yours, gave fans something new on Tuesday. Up top, see footage of Denzel delivering a new Funk Flex freestyle on Hot 97. As listeners will note, the beat from Cozz’s “Knock tha Hustle”—which previously received the remix treatment from Cozz’s label boss J. Cole—provides the platform.
