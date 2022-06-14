KayCyy – 2022 XXL Freshman

Denzel Curry, whose recently released Melt My Eyez See Your Future album should absolutely be in constant rotation for you and yours, gave fans something new on Tuesday. Up top, see footage of Denzel delivering a new Funk Flex freestyle on Hot 97. As listeners will note, the beat from Cozz’s “Knock tha Hustle”—which previously received the remix treatment from Cozz’s label boss J. Cole—provides the platform.

