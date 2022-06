If there’s one thing hip-hop continues to do throughout its nearly 50 years of existence it’s evolve. Though inspiration can been seen and heard across decades, nothing has truly been the same from the genre’s music to the artists over the years. Part of hip-hop’s most exciting evolution comes in the form of the rising newcomers that enter the game every year. It’s why XXL Freshman, which kicked off in 2007, was created in the first place. The annual dedication to the new crop of hip-hop talent celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Now, it’s time for the 2022 XXL Freshman Class to make its mark.

ZOOM ・ 2 DAYS AGO