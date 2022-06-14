Hundreds of world’s smallest penguin at risk of extinction for this reason
By Ali Postma
Little blue penguins, otherwise known by their Māori name kororā, are the world’s smallest penguins and are native to New Zealand. The country's Department of Conservation (DoC) classes its population as 'at-risk' of extinction, with numbers significantly 'declining' over the past decade. Last week, 183 of...
TWO of the ocean's top predators may soon collide in the waters off the coast of the United States. Video showed a recent killer whale sighting 40 miles east of Nantucket, Massachusetts, where great white sharks are known to roam. Fisherman Jerry Leeman captured the video of the orca, a...
Indy Crimmins and John Cloke had been camping at Norman’s Beach near the town of Albany, Australia earlier this month when they noticed something big floating in the clear water near shore. “I was fishing off the beach and I could see this big thing bobbing in the water...
Fish that we deem unattractive are often more ecologically important, researchers say, but their prettier relatives are getting more conservation support. Shows like Blue Planet depict the wonderful variation of life in the ocean, but when it comes to conservation efforts, it's the unattractive fish that need our support the most, a study carried out by an international team of researchers has found. Species with drab colouring and elongated bodies were found to be least aesthetically-pleasing, but they were also the most at threat of extinction and more at risk of exploitation by fisheries.
Dead penguins in the hundreds washed up ashore in the shores of New Zealand last week and last month. The mystery incidents perplexed scientists as to how a large number of little blue penguins ended up dead in succession in the northern part of the country. The most recent incident...
A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
The volcano's real name is Kavachi but it's also referred to as a 'sharkcano' because sharks were spotted living in its acidic waters a few years ago. The Kavachi volcano in the Solomon Islands erupted earlier this month and evidence of this was captured via Nasa satellites. It's unclear what...
The corpse of a rarely seen type of beaked whale recently washed up on a California beach with mysterious wounds on its face and scrape marks all over its body. Experts are unsure what caused these injuries, how the whale died or even which species this pointy-nosed cetacean belongs to.
At a dock at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, you wouldn’t want to take a plunge in the water. While it’s a scenic and beautiful area, there are creatures that like to stir things up near the shore. In early October, two of the world’s most lethal apex predators, a large shark, and an alligator, are seen swimming near a dock.
Watching a gigantic whale fly through the air as it breaches the ocean's surface is one of the most beautiful sights in the natural world. But for the crew of one boat in Mexico, that experience quickly turned into a nightmare when they got too close to a 7-ton (6.4 metric tons) humpback whale that subsequently body slammed them, wrecking the vessel and injuring everyone on board.
A 46-foot humpback whale cut free from an illegal drift fishing net off the island of Mallorca has died on another Spanish beach more than 190 miles away. A team of divers had freed the 30-tonne whale from its earlier plight after it was spotted by a ship about three miles off the coast of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands east of Spain a week ago.
THIS is the dramatic moment a shocked fisherman came face-to-face with a 12ft great white shark in the latest sighting off the East Coast. Marine experts have already warned beachgoers to be vigilant of the waters after terrifying pictures showed a 15ft shark stalking the east coast shorelines. With temperatures...
A 46ft long humpback whale that ‘thanked’ divers who rescued it from an illegal fishing net has died just days later. The 30 tonne mammal was spotted three miles off the coast of Mallorca on May 20, caught in a red net that left it unable to open its mouth. A team of divers from Palma de Mallorca’s Aquarium helped free the huge creature before sending on its way. The group said the whale had appeared to give what looked like “a little thank you sign” before swimming off.But a week later on Thursday 27 May the same creature...
Fishermen off the coast of Cape Cod this week spotted an orca, better known as a killer whale, in waters usually associated with great white sharks - setting the stage for a possible showdown between the ocean predators.Jerry Leeman, fishing about 40 miles east of Nantucket, caught video of the orca swimming near his boat and offered a spirited narration.“There’s literally a frickin killer whale beside the boat, and we’re feeding him,” Mr Leeman says in the footage, which he posted to Facebook. “You don’t see this every day, folks – at least not in New England.”Captioning pictures of...
There are more than 400 species of sharks alive today in the waters all around the world. However, there are none as unusual as hammerhead sharks. Easily recognizable by their distinctive shaped head, hammerheads live in many coastal regions around the world. Although the smallest of the hammerhead sharks is a little over two feet long, others can grow to incredible sizes. But just how big can they get? Join us as we discover the largest hammerhead shark ever recorded!
Flu and pain medicine is flying off the shelves as Australia battles its worst recorded 'superflu' outbreak after two years of the Covid pandemic made the illness almost non-existent. Australia has recorded almost 50,000 flu cases between May 23 and June 5, breaking previous records, with cases up almost 300...
Sharks are present in all the world’s oceans, whether we are aware of them or not! From the warm waters of Hawaii to the cold depths of Alaska, these fish are some of the most common in the ocean. The United States is home to a lot of coastlines and, subsequently, a lot of sharks. Today, we are going to be looking at some of the largest sharks that can be found off the coast and find out exactly where they live. Let’s discover: The 8 largest sharks lurking off the United States Coast!
You may think you want to head to a vacation destination with soft, white-sand beaches, but what if we told you, you can experience something even cooler? The Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located off the coast of northwestern Africa, is already home to some of the most stunning shorelines around. Here, you'll find crystalline waters, craggy cliffs, and plenty of fluffy sand beaches, too. But, you'll also find one of the most unusual beaches on Earth: the "Popcorn Beach." Popcorn Beach (or Playa del Bajo de la Burra) is located on the island of Fuerteventura and has the rather unique "sand" that resembles puffed-up popcorn, just like the stuff you'd get at the movie theater. However, the kernels aren't actually sand. Rather, they are coral fossils that have washed ashore and are now dusted with volcanic ash, which gives them that bright white, popcorn-like color and shape.
Served sunny side up, this species goes by the Fried Egg Jellyfish or Egg-Yolk Jellies for their resemblance to a common breakfast food. Fried Egg Jellyfishes are from the class Scyphozoa meaning they are true jellies and from the family Cepheidae. The Fried Egg Jellyfish spend most of their time motionless but will pulse their bell while drifting the seas.
