Oregon to Receive $3 Million to Help Workers Receive Jobless Benefits
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Monday announced that the Oregon Employment Department (OED) will...northeastoregonnow.com
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley on Monday announced that the Oregon Employment Department (OED) will...northeastoregonnow.com
Very few people should need to draw unemployment at this time with businesses still desperately needing help! This just gives them more of an excuse to not go back to work! More unemployment and more food stamps.
how does a worker get extra money if there working? I mean that be great if people got paid for never leaving there job over the hole pandemic crisis.
what about someone who is not able to work now days because of a health issues. I can't find anything to help a man who can't work for the moment. if I was a woman or pregnant I can get some temporary help but since I'm a man I can't and there's nothing out there and no one knows what to point me and I don't know what to do I'm at my Wit's end about this need help..
Comments / 19