South Dupont Street in Echo will be a very busy scene tomorrow, June 18 as the first-ever Echo Market takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. The nonprofit community market is a fun family event offering food, wine and beer, baked goods, snacks and drinks, local produce, wool spinning demonstrations, games for the whole family, a free kids’ craft, live music from 4 to 6 p.m., and much more. There will be around 60 vendors and community booths, as well.

ECHO, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO