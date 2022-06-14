ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Page explains motive behind BKFC fight vs. Mike Perry: 'Definitely been on my mind'

 2 days ago
Michael Page took the combat sports world by surprise last week.

The longtime Bellator contender shocked many with the announcement of his next fight. Page won’t be returning to the cage, but the ring, as he makes his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Mike Perry in the main event of BKFC 27. The card is set to go down on Aug. 20 in London.

It was an announcement that came out of left field. Bellator allowing Page to fight BKFC star Mike Perry in bare-knuckle boxing was something few saw coming – and put a smile on “MVP.”

“You know me, I like to make noise,” Page told MMA Junkie. “Through the blessing of Bellator and the sport of Bellator, because I wouldn’t be allowed to if it wasn’t for them, they said I wouldn’t be able to get back in there until October time. After that fight (against Logan Storley), I’m fresh. I’m burning to go. Let me box again, let me do something.

“My coaches hit me up and they said they might have an opportunity, but it’s obviously down to Bellator. I presented the opportunity to Bellator, they spoke to BKFC, and it’s just been moving quite quickly since then.

“Everyone is excited for it. I think it’s beneficial for everybody. It’s just going to make some noise, and I think it looks great for an organization like Bellator. It shows they’re supporting their fighters. You can see it with the potential collaboration, with Eagle FC as well. So they’re making moves and I’m the loudest one.”

Page last fought in May in the main event of Bellator 281 in London. The Englishman lost a close, and to many, a controversial split decision to Logan Storley for the welterweight interim title. The defeat snapped a six-fight winning streak for Page.

Although this fight with Perry might come as a surprise to many, Page said bare-knuckle boxing is something that’s always interested him.

“Since it got legalized, I was definitely curious about doing it,” Page said. “More so because in my youth there were people that I looked up to, and they were doing it when it was a bit more underground. It was always something I thought of as a rite of passage as a fighter, a combatant, a warrior – which I class myself as.

“When it started getting more popular, I thought, ‘Yeah, maybe one day I might jump in there.’ I never thought it was going to be as quickly as this. But yeah, it’s definitely been on my mind.”

Page in bare-knuckle boxing is an exciting thought. However, Perry is a key component in making the event even more compelling. Perry became one of the more popular fighters in the UFC’s welterweight division through his five-year run.

He made his debut for BKFC earlier this year with a unanimous decision win over Julian Lane. Page has yet to see Perry’s debut win, but he’s well familiar with the fan-friendly fighter.

“He’s a beast, yeah, he’s great,” Page said. “I’m not going to work my way up, so it’s going to have to be the guys at the top. … I know he’s a tough guy. He’s a true warrior. Bare-knuckle definitely suits him, but that kind of style usually suits me as well. I’m just looking forward to putting on a spectacle for everyone that’s going to come.”

