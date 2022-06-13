ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon regulators continue to investigate Pacific University

By Dillon Mullan
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzhdC_0gAWSoiD00 The state could fine the university $6,000 per day for failing to comply with an order to turn over personnel files.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries continues to investigate Pacific University for withholding personnel records from former employees, which could result in thousands of dollars of fines.

In March, BOLI sent a letter to Pacific's attorney, Ivan Resendiz Gutierrez from law firm Miller & Nash, outlining an April 8 deadline to respond to six former employees' requests for personnel files, three of which are suing the university.

That deadline was extended to May 31, and attorney Robin DesCamp, who is representing the former employees, said it passed without Pacific releasing the records.

Spokesperson Mike Francis said on behalf of the Pacific administration that the university did send BOLI a letter by the May deadline, which he said "outlines the status of personnel file requests," and on June 2, BOLI acknowledged receipt of the university's response.

In an email, Francis reiterated the university's position that some of the records are protected by state law.

"Files from the university investigations involving three former faculty members are protected from disclosure to third parties by the attorney-client privilege and the work-product doctrine. There are also student privacy protections provided by law that restrict the university from disclosing other documents," Francis said. "(State law) does not allow the complainants or their counsel to invade these protections, and consequently, the complainants' attempts to use their BOLI complaints to obtain such records is improper and in direct conflict with applicable law. "

Francis added one former professor has no restricted personnel records because the professor never applied for tenure, another never requested their personnel records, and a third individual failed to send their request for personnel records to the proper email address.

BOLI has recognized all six requests. It has yet to state whether it believes Pacific's arguments hold up, declining to answer questions from Pamplin Media Group on the subject.

If BOLI does find Pacific is failing to comply with its investigation, the state could fine the university $1,000 per day for each case — in this case, $6,000 per day.

"If the employer fails to comply with the investigator's findings that the personnel records are due to the employee, then the division may pursue civil penalties against the employer for failure to provide the employee's personnel records," BOLI spokesperson Amanda Kraus said in an email. "The civil penalty for violating the personnel records law is defined in statute as an amount not to exceed $1,000 as defined in (state law)."

Kraus added, "The division defines each violation … as a separate and distinct offense. In the case of continuing violations, each day's continuance is a separate and distinct violation."

Kraus added the investigation is ongoing, as BOLI's cases remain open until there is a final order and all opportunities for appeal have been exhausted.

Three of the former professors requesting personnel files, Raphael Hamilton, Richard Paxton and David Scholnick, are still suing the school for a host of claims, including wrongful termination and a toxic and retaliatory work environment. Paxton died in December, but his estate is continuing to press his claims against his former employer.

DesCamp, the plaintiffs' attorney, said the personnel files contain reports from internal investigations the university then used to justify allegedly wrongfully terminating or forcing resignation.

"Pacific University has spent untold sums of money in legal fees attempting to thwart their employees' rights under Oregon law to know what's in their personnel file," said DesCamp. "The documents my clients are demanding will prove, unequivocally, that they were either fired or forced to resign under fraudulent circumstances and extreme duress. Accused of misconduct in which they never engaged, and subjected to secret investigations that didn't follow Title IX or university policy, each of my clients have essentially the same case."

She added, "These documents are dangerous — and Pacific University knows it. So rather than follow the law, they are choosing to be fined. That tells you all you need to know about what's in those files and what is not. I look forward to seeing a jury interpret the actions of an employer who would rather break the law, and be fined by the government, than to just tell the truth."

DesCamp said the university has rebuffed her offers to engage in settlement talks, and she believes the administration intends to take the cases to trial.





Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Making progress toward replacing Interstate Bridge

Rep. Susan McLain: We 'have a responsibility ... to be wise stewards of the money that is entrusted to the program.'As co-chair of the Interstate 5 Bridge Committee, I have the responsibility of working on a bi-state piece of our transportation system. The I-5 bridge connects not just Oregon and Washington but serves as a principal trade route from Canada to Mexico. This vital connection must be updated for resiliency, safety and functionality. Our focus as a committee is to produce a safe multi-modal replacement facility that serves the West Coast and local communities. Planning, designing and building a multibillion-dollar...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Westside traffic might be worse than it needs to be

Dave Murray: 'The last thing traffic engineers should be doing is adding to driver frustration.'The media has recently been highlighting concerns regarding an increase in collisions and fatalities upon roads around the greater Portland area. There has been speculation about traffic enforcement practices and pandemic-induced behavioral changes as possible factors. Related to this, I had an encounter with a Washington County Land Use & Transportation worker that really surprised me — and not in a good way. This person was inspecting the operation of the traffic control devices at the intersection of Walker Road and 158th Avenue. Seeing him at...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Bonamici looks to boost PCC manufacturing programs

Educators and students say programs at Portland Community College are bridging a skills gap. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici visited the intersection of public high schools and private industry at Portland Community College in Hillsboro on Monday, June 6. The congresswoman from northwest Oregon is hoping to bring $910,000 to the...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: A day for dads

Pamela Loxley Drake is missing her dad, and the other father figures in her life, this Father's Day.When my parents had both passed, Mother's Day and Father's Day were difficult. I walked past the cards and thought, "I cannot buy them another one." It hurts. This missing, I mean. No matter how long we have a good parent, it is just not long enough. In fact, you get that rather ridiculous feeling that you might just get to keep them forever. But my missing wasn't just for my own. No, it was for all the farm parents who loved...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+. A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Libraries kick off summer reading and more

Some Washington County libraries are even offering patrons a chance to stretch their legs and walk, from June 16.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Saudi Arabia buys Fourth of July weekend in North Plains

Mayor Teri Lenahan and other local officials are not happy to see the Saudi-backed LIV golf venture coming to town.The City of North Plains assumed the Fourth of July fireworks would return to Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on the edge of town. Then the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia bought the course for the weekend. North Plains has a population approaching 3,000 and is renowned for its summer Elephant Garlic Festival. The mayor of the small city north of Hillsboro, Teri Lenahan, and 10 other Washington County mayors penned a letter to the owners of the course in April opposing the...
NORTH PLAINS, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro must redraw ward boundaries following 2020 Census

New population figures show many more citizens in northern Ward 1 than in the other two City Council districts.Hillsboro has an uneven number of people living in each of its three city wards, which determine the boundaries by with City Council positions are elected, and which parts of town they represent. Now, the city is hosting a virtual meeting and online survey for folks to weigh in on the process to redraw the map and bring the ward configuration into compliance with the city code. Community members can learn more and give their feedback at a virtual meeting...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Golden fields

In her weekly column, Pamela Loxley Drake reflects on the imagery and memory of her family farm.The gold shifted in the wind. When the wind rested, the carpet of gold stood quietly waiting. Shhhhh. If you listen, you just might hear the gold field singing. Watching crops grow is quite a fascinating thing. Well, it's more fascinating when you move away and can no longer hear or see the steady greens and golds grown from seeds to the plants joining one another as if to say, "We salute your efforts." A golden field of wheat rustles and sometimes seems to...
BEAVERTON, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: 'Good guy with a gun' myth failed Uvalde's kids

The News-Times continues to hear from readers in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R...
UVALDE, TX
Hillsboro News-Times

A&E: Westside hosts classic cars, acclaimed artists

It's your weekly guide to upcoming music, theater, arts and more, from June 9.Exhibits NORDIC FOLKTALES REIMAGINED — Classic stories from Scandinavia and beyond are presented with a new twist in the latest exhibit from Nordic Northwest, running June 11 through Sept. 25. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 17. Light refreshments will be served. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. SPECTRUMS — In this joint show through June 24, means of expressing a personal perspective or personal story are centered in colorful works which range from paintings to manipulated photography. Artwork by Arturo Villaseñor and...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Oregon poised to commit last of its emergency rental aid

Officials tell lawmakers $30 million remains; $363 million paid during past year helped 55,000 families.Oregon is poised by the end of June to commit the $30 million remaining in federal and state money for emergency rental assistance. State housing officials told lawmakers on Wednesday, June 1, that the state and a network of community action agencies already have spent or committed a total of $363.4 million in the past year to help pay rent for 55,656 households statewide. At an average size of 2.2 persons per household, they said the money has kept more than 100,000 people from becoming homeless...
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times



