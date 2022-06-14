Jason Momoa And Eiza González Split After Months Of Dating

Related
ETOnline.com
Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's Chemistry in 'Aquaman' Had to Be Fabricated With Editing, Exec Testifies
Amber Heard and Jason Momoa's Aquaman chemistry was allegedly fabricated thanks to a bit of movie magic. On Tuesday, amid Johnny Depp's ongoing defamation trial against his ex, the actor's lawyers played Walter Hamada's previous deposition as a rebuttal against some of Heard's team's claims. Hamada, President of DC-based film...
International Business Times
Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'
Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
Things Are Getting Worse For Amber Heard After This Huge ‘Aquaman 2’ Bombshell—She Must Be Losing it!
This story was originally posted on 05/04/22, titled: Amber Heard Just Received the Most Devastating News About ‘Aquaman 2’—She Must Be Freaking Out Things aren’t looking good for Amber Heard lately—for more reasons than one. Amidst all the dr...
Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source
Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!
While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
ETOnline.com
Dakota Johnson Leans Lovingly on Boyfriend Chris Martin in Rare Public Appearance
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin had a cozy day out in New York City. The 32-year-old actress and the 46-year-old Coldplay frontman were spotted taking a romantic stroll around New York City. The couple, who have been linked since 2018, walked arm in arm through the city’s SoHo neighborhood.
Johnny Depp's ex-best friend says he noticed bruises on Amber Heard's arm and that Depp had a 'jealous streak' in his relationships
Bruce Witkin met Depp before he became famous and was his best friend until the actor cut him off about four years ago.
Before The Chris Rock Oscars Incident, Will Smith Says He Wanted ‘To Vomit’ Over Having Vision His Career Would Be Destroyed
In an interview taped before the Oscars slap with Chris Rock, Will Smith shared a vision that saw him ruined in every way possible.
Jamie Foxx Caught Kissing Mystery Woman On A Yacht In Cannes: Photo
Love is in the air … and on the boat … and in the water for Jamie Foxx! The 54-year-old actor was spotted kissing a blonde mystery woman on a private yacht on May 23. The pair were having fun in the sun off the coast of Cannes, France as they packed on the PDA on and off the yacht.
epicstream.com
Aquaman 2: Amber Heard's Screen Time Reportedly Doubled After Johnny Depp Trial, Actress Not Booted For This Reason [Spoiler]
Amber Heard has not been booted from Aquaman 2, according to the latest report. The actress, who plays Mera in the superhero flick is staying due to a crucial role related to the titular character, Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa). Amber Heard Has Reportedly Longer Screen Time On Aquaman 2 After...
Nick Cannon's baby mama Abby De La Rosa announces she's pregnant less than a year after welcoming twins... but does not disclose who fathered the child
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys less than a year ago. And on Friday Abby took to Instagram to announce she's pregnant for a second time, but she did not disclose who fathered the child. The deejay, 31, shared the news with a reel and a...
Chris Hemsworth removes all his clothes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and fans are losing it
The new trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been released, and this time director Taiki Waititi is unveiling more details about the highly anticipated film, including new characters, new scenes and a new side of Chris Hemsworth’s character.The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for introducing new characters...
Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?
The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos
Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
hotnewhiphop.com
Amber Heard Rumored To Be Completely Removed From "Aquaman 2" After Johnny Depp Trial
Amber Heard is rumored to be completely removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom following the recent verdict in her defamation case with Johnny Depp. Her ex-husband was awarded $15 million stemming from comments Heard made in an op-ed published in the Washington Post. According to Hypebeast, the rumor stems...
epicstream.com
Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3
Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Heartbreak: Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne And Knox Don't Want To See Angelina Jolie's Ex? Jennifer Aniston Recalled Divorce With Ad Astra Actor
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been locked in a messy court battle ever since they the Maleficent actress filed for divorce in September 2016. Though they are no longer together as a couple, the former lovebirds made it clear that they were not always at odds. In 2021, the...
Photos Of Johnny Depp Getting Escorted Out Of A Hotel Are Going Around, But It's Not What It Seems
Johnny Depp makes another U.K. appearance, and this time he had to be escorted out of a hotel.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
Jen Aniston Just Joked About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt After Revealing it Sent Her to ‘Therapy’
Click here to read the full article. Blast from the past. Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the Ellen Show. The Friends star joked around about her marriage with the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star during her final appearance on the last episode of the daytime talk show. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Morning Show star about how she felt about the completion of her iconic sitcom in 2004, Jennifer recalled, “I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” She went on to joke, “I just...
BuzzFeed
