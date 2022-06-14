ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Momoa And Eiza González Split After Months Of Dating

By Syd Robinson
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NXWNQ_0gAVvWWh00

So, after ending things with longtime partner and Zoe Kravitz 's hot mom Lisa Bonet back in January, Jason Momoa apparently got back out onto the dating scene...this was news to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41mc6W_0gAVvWWh00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Apparently, Aquaman himself started dating Ambulance actor Eiza González in February — only a month after splitting from Bonet — after "meeting through work and mutual connections."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uz4E0_0gAVvWWh00
Getty Images

The low-key couple confirmed their "exclusive" relationship to People last month. I'm sorry, but did anybody know this.......?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJh7_0gAVvWWh00

Sorry if I sound bitter and jealous...it's because I'm bitter and jealous!

Ernesto Ruscio / GC Images

Well, I guess that's water under the bridge now because — according to People — the couple has called it quits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G20HO_0gAVvWWh00
Getty Images

In regards to WHY they split? "They're just two different people," the source told the publication ✨exclusively✨.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOIOZ_0gAVvWWh00
David Livingston / FilmMagic

Another source said Momoa and González are "hoping they might work it out," adding, "They love each other very much, having dated quietly for some time before it became public."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7aVL_0gAVvWWh00
David Livingston / FilmMagic

But still: "They are in different life stages." BOOOOO!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bt4eH_0gAVvWWh00
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

This source really just kept going, saying: "[Eiza] is more of a long-term-relationship person versus casual dater. [Jason] is a really good guy, very generous and happy all the time; he's all about love and spreading love."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9w5b_0gAVvWWh00
Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

"It's not that he's not taking it seriously, but with his kids, he's not going to rush into anything quickly." I mean, fair enough!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J6SBx_0gAVvWWh00
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

This is a definite bummer for the two actors, so my heart goes out to them there. But on the other hand, if you know Mr. Momoa, please let him know that my number is [REDACTED]. Thanks so much!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2om1bq_0gAVvWWh00
Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Twitter Reacts To Testimony Jason Momoa Fought To Keep Amber Heard In 'Aquaman 2'

Jason Momoa wanted Amber Heard to reprise her role in "Aquaman 2," according to new testimony, and Twitter users have mixed opinions about it. Entertainment Consultant and former producer Kathryn Arnold took the stand on Monday as one of Heard's witnesses in her ongoing defamation trial against Johnny Depp in Fairfax, Virginia. According to her, lead star Momoa and director James Wan were allegedly "committed to [Heard]" and "adamant she was in the film," ET Canada reported.
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

Newly Single Jason Sudeikis Tried To Score A Date With Jennifer Aniston, Spills Source

Since Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split in 2017, the actress hasn't been romantically linked to a single Hollywood hunk — however, that's not due of a lack of male suitors. And according to a Star source, the latest man to try and catch her eye is Jason Sudeikis!The Ted Lasso lead, 46, is fresh off a split from model Keeley Hazell, so he reportedly asked their mutual pals to set him and the Friends alum up, but things apparently didn't go as the dad-of-two hoped."Jen kind of shudders when people suggest they date," the source spilled of why she...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiza González
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Lisa Bonet
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Filmmagic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Son James, 19, Looks Just Like Her At Event With Dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, has a twin and it’s her son! The actress’ oldest child, James Broderick, 19, showed off similar features to his mom when he stepped out with his dad Matthew Broderick to attend a special event celebrating the actor’s cover on Haute Living magazine this week. He looked handsome in a black and white suit and tie as he posed near his famous father, who also looked great in a navy blue suit and tie, at Zero Bond in New York City, where the dinner event took place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StyleCaster

Jen Aniston Just Joked About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt After Revealing it Sent Her to ‘Therapy’

Click here to read the full article. Blast from the past. Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt on the Ellen Show. The Friends star joked around about her marriage with the Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood star during her final appearance on the last episode of the daytime talk show. When Ellen DeGeneres asked the Morning Show star about how she felt about the completion of her iconic sitcom in 2004, Jennifer recalled, “I got a divorce and went into therapy. And then I did a movie called The Break-Up.” She went on to joke, “I just...
RELATIONSHIPS
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy