Everything you need to know about Chiefs mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, June 14.

These practices aren’t much different from what the team did during OTAs. They still fall under Phase 3 of the offseason program, which is defined by the NFL as follows:

“Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.”

The biggest difference between these three practice days and OTAs is that they are no longer considered voluntary. All 90 players on the offseason roster will be expected to attend unless they are granted leave by the team.

NFL teams can elect to fine players for unexcused absences from mandatory minicamp. The Chiefs can impose a maximum of $15,515 for the first missed day, $31,030 for the second and $46,540 for the third. They can fine players up to $93,085 total for missing all three days of practice. Teams aren’t required to enforce these fines or even the maximum amount per day, but they’re within their rights to do so if they choose.

One player to keep in mind here is LT Orlando Brown Jr., who missed all of the team’s OTA practices because he’s seeking a contract extension. It seems as if both sides are talking and an extension is expected ahead of the July 15th deadline. Is it possible that Brown Jr. doesn’t show up? Would the team impose a fine if he didn’t show up?

Unlike during OTAs, the Chiefs will have media availability for each of the three days of their mandatory minicamp. Expect a ton of updates throughout as a result. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news out of minicamp.