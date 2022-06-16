ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Report: Broncos WR Gets ‘Pretty Bad’ Injury Diagnosis

Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHours after being carted off the practice field, Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland announced he escaped serious injury. 9News' Mike Klis subsequently reported that Cleveland sustained a "pretty bad" posterior ankle sprain which "could have been worse." Klis added the third-year pass-catcher should return to running and cutting ahead of...

www.kansas.com

