Rhonda James Vanderford, 61

John Sykes, Director of Missions with Simpson County Baptist Association, Mendenhall, MS at age 57 sets State of Mississippi Record for RAW Bench Press on May 21, 2022 at Pass Christian, MS. Sykes Bench Press 370 Pounds / 167.5 Kilos, under the STRICK Commands of the Official United States Powerlifting Association for Men Ages 50 to 59 years old and in the weight Class of 242-275 lbs. Sykes works out at the Muscle Hut Gym in Magee, MS and has served 15+ years as Director of Simpson County Baptist Association.

MENDENHALL, MS ・ 16 HOURS AGO