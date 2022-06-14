ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson County, MS

Rhonda James Vanderford, 61

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 2 days ago

Rhonda James Vanderford passed away on June 10, 2022, at her residence. She was born to Arthur Bracy James and Betty Joyce (Smith)...

mageenews.com

mageenews.com

Harold Bruce Hall, 69, of Mendenhall

Harold Bruce Hall, 69, of Mendenhall passed away on June 14, 2022, after a short illness. He was born to George Harold and Pauline (Rials) Hall on November 23, 1952.
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

More than Bonco!

You just never know who you will see at Jose's! Our bonco group met Monday night, June 6, 2022 for a night of fun, food, and laughter! Most of the time, we don't even play! We just visit and catch up on everyone's life!
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Glenda Pigott Lucky, 77, of Tylertown, Mississippi

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday June 15, 2022, at Spence Cemetery in Tylertown for Glenda Pigott Lucky, 77, of Tylertown, who passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Merit Wesley Health Center in Hattiesburg. Interment will be at Spence Cemetery. Bro. Mike Anderson will officiate the services.
TYLERTOWN, MS
mageenews.com

Pastor Anniversary and Revivial @ Faith Pine Grove MB Church

1 Thessalonians 1:1-5 Keeping the Faith Pine Grove M.B CHURCH BRAXTON MS. Come help us celebrate our Pastor Curtis Hayes 15th...
BRAXTON, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
mageenews.com

Michael Guest Visits PriorityOne Senior Citizen Center

The senior citizens at the 3rd Thursday free lunch got more than food today! Representative Michael Guest visited the group and listened to their questions and ideas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Sy Sullivan to serve on the 2022-2023 MS Agriculture Youth Council.

Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces 2022 Mississippi Ag Youth Council Members. Jones, Smith, Tippah, Lincoln, Covington, Panola, Rankin, Simpson & Scott Counties...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Mize Cheerleaders Competed as Go BIG or Go Home during Camp

Mize Attendance Center's Junior High Cheerleaders attended UCA summer cheer camp at USM in Hattiesburg on May 26-30, 2022. The team brought home several awards including: 1st Place Sideline, 1st Place Cheer, 1st Place Overall Game Day, Superior Squad Trophy & 4 Spirit Sticks.
HATTIESBURG, MS
mageenews.com

Hydrangeas, One of the Loveliest Flowers!

This year seems as we have been blessed with the most beautiful year of hydrangeas. The deep purple, the light purple, the pinks each color is radiant this summer.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Sykes Sets State Record for RAW Bench Press

John Sykes, Director of Missions with Simpson County Baptist Association, Mendenhall, MS at age 57 sets State of Mississippi Record for RAW Bench Press on May 21, 2022 at Pass Christian, MS. Sykes Bench Press 370 Pounds / 167.5 Kilos, under the STRICK Commands of the Official United States Powerlifting Association for Men Ages 50 to 59 years old and in the weight Class of 242-275 lbs. Sykes works out at the Muscle Hut Gym in Magee, MS and has served 15+ years as Director of Simpson County Baptist Association.
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

God Loves Me

In the midst of whatever difficult circumstances you might be facing in this very moment, pause and whisper these fear-calming, soul-settling truths to your own heart:
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puckett Baptist Church#Puckett Cemetery
mageenews.com

Creagh to lead the Trojan Soccer Team

A new but familiar face will the lead the Trojan soccer team this fall. Jeremiah Creagh a former graduate and soccer player for Magee High School is returning to his alma mater to teach Business and coach soccer.
MAGEE, MS
mageenews.com

MSU Spring 2022 Graduation, Deans’ and President’s Lists

Below is the Mississippi State University GRADUATION List for the 2022 spring term for Simpson county. Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree...
MENDENHALL, MS
mageenews.com

Heat Stress Continues This Week

Heat stress concerns will continue through Saturday as hot high pressure becomes entrenched over the region. Afternoon heat indices will near 105 degrees in many locations through the end of the week, with some locations possibly exceeding this threshold. Stay tuned for any upgraded heat outlooks and possible heat advisories being issued. Be sure to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, take frequent breaks and never leave pets or kids in hot cars.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Are you looking for good or bad?

What are you looking at when you see others? Are you looking for the positive, good attributes or are you so busy trying to find the bad and negative in others that you don't see the good things?
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Severe Storms for Thursday & Possible Wind Gusts & Hail

Isolated severe storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind gusts and hail up to quarter size will be possible.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS

