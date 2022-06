The Texas Rangers placed outfielder Eli White on the 10-day injured list Monday with a fractured wrist. White suffered the injury during Sunday's game when he was involved in an outfield collision. He'll undergo surgery Tuesday and will be shut down from baseball activities for approximately six weeks. White will likely need to work on his conditioning once he's cleared to play, so it could be closer to eight weeks before he's back on the active roster. The Rangers recalled outfielder Leody Taveras from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding roster move.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO