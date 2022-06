Could it be described as flooding of Biblical proportions? I don't know if you can go that far, but either way we are witnessing the powerful devastation of nature at work. Below is video from Yellowstone National Park, to Natural Bridge, flooding down the streets of Red Lodge, House Rock being nearly overtaken on the Gallatin River, and a riverfront home on the brink of being washed down the river in Gardiner, Montana.

