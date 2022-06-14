ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

15 Amazing Things To Do In St. Louis with Kids You’ll Love!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Chicago is the most visited big city in the midwest, St. Louis is the city that might steal your heart. St. Louis is considered the gateway to the west and is known for good food, Cardinals Baseball, Blues Hockey, small city charm, and a seemingly endless number of attractions and...

Comments / 1

RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Has an Official Hot Dog

Move over Chicago, now St. Louis has an official hot dog: the St. Louis-Style hot dog at Steve's Hot Dogs and Burgers (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-9325953). Invented by Chef Joseph Zeable, the dog is Steve's former HYAAAH! hot dog. "When we opened up the restaurant on the Hill, we would routinely just shout hyaaah at each other," Zeable says. "And we decided to name this dog that."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

LIST: Here’s how to celebrate Juneteenth across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Juneteenth is right around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate this weekend, here are some events around the St. Louis area to attend. Dellwood Annual Juneteenth Parade, Celebration and Father’s Day Freedom Concert: The Dellwood Juneteenth Parade will start at 1 p.m. This is a family-oriented event. The parade will travel down West Florissant, from the Boys and Girls Club to Hudson and West Florissant. There will be vendors and a Father’s Day Freedom Concert from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Grove Is No Longer St. Louis' Gayborhood

Ania Cunningham learned about the Grove a little bit earlier than she should have. "This might sound bad, but I used to run down here and underage drink during GroveFest," she says. Cunningham, now 31, has worked in the Grove, a stretch of Manchester Avenue between Kingshighway and Vandeventer in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Taste of St. Louis returns to Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Taste of St. Louis will return this year!. From Sept. 23 - 25, St. Louisans will devour food from over 30 delicious restaurants at Ballpark Village. Along with the meals, live entertainment from Ozomatli and the Eli Young Band will set the mood. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

They were fishing in the streets of St. Louis after the great downpour of 1957

At 7:32 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 1957, the first of five squall lines hit St. Louis area, leading to the most intense period of rain St. Louis has ever seen. More then 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in the first hour alone. By the time it was all over 14 hours later, 8.74 inches of rain had fallen downtown. The storm would leave 11 people dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

“It’s in the sizzle” | The burger that’s been a “smash” in St. Louis since 1934

Like toasted ravioli and provel cheese, St. Louis is inextricably linked to the hamburger. The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition in Forest Park was a coming- out party for the hamburger. Three decades after that grand world’s fair, another burger took center stage in the Midwest: the smashburger, which made its debut in February 1934 at the venerable chain Steak ’n Shake.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Saharan dust plume may transform St. Louis sunsets

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The hazy conditions over the past couple of days have been the result of dust that was swept off the Sahara Desert more than a week ago. Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that the plume has reached us here in the US. The phenomenon isn’t unusual...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Mary J. Blige to bring Good Morning Gorgeous tour to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mark your calendars! It will be a “Family Affair” at the Enterprise Center in October. Iconic singer Mary J. Blige is set to perform her classics on Oct. 12 when she brings her Good Morning Gorgeous tour to St. Louis. Singers Ella Mai and Queen Naija are also expected to hit the stage. Tickets will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with starting prices of $69.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
saucemagazine.com

6 new St. Louis-area restaurants to try this month

From the intimate 24-seat dining room to the Japanese noodle machine to the line spilling down the sidewalk, every detail of Menya Rui in Lindenwood Park evokes the tiny noodle shops of Tokyo. Then, of course, there’s the ramen – chewy, fresh noodles are available in three styles: ramen, tsukemen (chilled noodles dipped into concentrated scallop aroma broth) or mazemen (a brothless noodle dish with an assortment of toppings). The concise menu is completed with a crisp, pickled cucumber salad and impossibly juicy, crisp fried chicken karaage. Chef-owner Steven Pursley’s years of experience working in ramen joints in Japan, some of St. Louis’ finest restaurants, and his popular pop-up series Ramen x Rui have led to this well-oiled machine, and it’s something special.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

Where St. Louis Jews go to find their favorite pastrami

Recently we published a culinary investigation into the hotly debated question, “Where does pastrami really come from?” There’s a rumor about the history of pastrami. That it’s from Texas, not New York. The idea has been kicking around since 2015, first as wild speculation by a New York food critic, then as probable fact by Texas Monthly magazine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
West Newsmagazine

Mysterious religious organization purchasing property all over West County

A religious organization that adheres to an unconventional religious doctrine is cropping up all around West County, including Chesterfield, Wildwood and Eureka. The St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church also has purchased an $8.3 million mansion in Tampa Bay from a co-owner of the Buccaneers football team. While the church’s address on that mortgage is listed as Chesterfield, Missouri, the church also has been described as being based in Taylor, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
Awesome 92.3

A Missouri Library Is Named One Of The Top 11 Most Beautiful In The Country

When I was a kid, I spent a fair amount of time at my local library. It was a quiet place to study, they had activities for kids, a chess club, and I was able to get just about any book I needed either for school or for leisure. I read a lot as a kid. Now, libraries seem to be a quiet place to get free internet, computer help, send a fax, as well as reading. A St Louis Library has been recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

